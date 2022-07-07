Skip to main content
Sections
Search
More
Podcasts
email
Created with Sketch.
Newsletters
Coronavirus
Metro
Obituaries
Death Notices
Globe Local
Politics
Investigations
Education
Newton
New England
Weather
Sports
Red Sox
Patriots
Bruins
Celtics
Revolution
High Schools
TV & Radio
Business
Healthcare
Life Sciences
Technology
Real Estate
Economy
Bold Types
Top Places to Work 2020
Opinion
The Emancipator
Ideas
Columns
Editorials
Letters
Cartoons
Spotlight
Politics
Rhode Island
Nation
Climate
World
Lifestyle
A Beautiful Resistance
Food & Dining
Comics
Crossword
Games
Travel
Names
Love Letters
Real Estate
Globe Magazine
Marijuana
Arts
Books
Movies
Music
Television
Visual Arts
Theater/Dance
Cars
Real Estate
Events
Search
ePaper
Magazine
Obituaries
Weather
Comics
Crossword
Events
Manage my Account
Mr. 80 Percent
Gladiator
Last Seen
Love Letters
STAT: The Readout Loud
All Podcasts
The Globe Investigates
The Big To Do
This week in Weed
All Newsletters
Today in Opinion
Today's Headlines
Weekend Reads from Ideas
Breaking News Alerts
Globe's Most Popular
Metro Headlines
108 Stitches
Rhode Map
Point After
Innovation Beat
Coronavirus
Metro
Sports
Business
Technology
Opinion
Spotlight
Rhode Island
Politics
Climate
Education
Lifestyle
Arts
Globe Magazine
Cars
Real Estate
Events
At a glance
Baseball
Scoreboard
|
Standings
|
Red Sox schedule
|
Odds
NFL
Draft
|
Draft prospects
|
Patriots schedule
|
Globe staff picks
NHL
Scoreboard
|
Postseason
|
Bruins schedule
|
Standings
NBA
Scoreboard
|
Postseason
|
Celtics schedule
|
Odds
High schools
Scoreboard
|
Coverage
College football
Scoreboard
|
Standings
|
BC schedule
|
UMass schedule
|
Harvard schedule
|
Globe staff picks
MLS
Scoreboard
|
Standings
|
Revolution schedule
Golf
PGA
|
LPGA
|
European
|
Korn Ferry
|
Champions
WNBA
Scoreboard
|
Standings
Tennis
Men
|
Women
College hockey
Scoreboard
|
Polls
College basketball
Scoreboard
|
Standings
|
Polls
Premier League
Scoreboard
|
Standings
Snowsports
New England ski conditions
Viewers' guide
TV, radio listings
Support Real Journalism
Subscribe to the Globe for just 99 cents
Subscribe Now
Red Sox
Chris Sale to repay WooSox for damage caused by his outburst
The damage included a television set that was already broken (by another player in a similar outburst) and had an “out of order” sign on it.
Game 83: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes
Josh Winckowski is Boston’s scheduled starter as the AL East rivals meet for the first time since April.
What will the Red Sox’ catching corps look like in the future?
In Triple A Worcester, the Sox have two catchers in Connor Wong and Ronaldo Hernández who are trying to assert themselves.
Patriots
Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield traded from Browns to Panthers
Mayfield, pushed out of his starting job by the Browns’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson, is going to Carolina for a conditional draft pick in 2024 or 2025.
Former NFL WR Demaryius Thomas had CTE when he died at 33
Doctors from Boston University announced that Thomas was diagnosed with Stage 2 CTE, but his life and death were also complicated by seizures brought on by a 2019 car crash.
How the market for NFL wide receivers exploded in the offseason
The money spent on top pass catchers is exceeded only by the No. 1 position: quarterback.
Bruins
Devils name Milton native Kate Madigan as assistant GM, furthering trend
The Northeastern graduate had been serving as New Jersey’s executive director of hockey management/operations and is the sixth woman to hold the title of assistant GM in the NHL.
2022-23 Bruins schedule released: Season opens Oct. 12, Winter Classic set for Jan. 2
The big highlight on the calendar is the return of the Winter Classic to Fenway Park, which will be held Jan. 2, 2023.
Bruins confident Patrice Bergeron will return, and other takeaways from Don Sweeney and Cam Neely ahead of NHL Draft
Sweeney also said he'd be meeting with David Pastrnak's agent to discuss an extension, and confirmed that Jake DeBrusk rescinded his trade request.
Celtics
Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug possession, smuggling charges in Russia trial
The reports quoted Griner as saying through an interpreter at the court hearing that she had acted unintentionally because she was packing in haste.
AP source: Heat, Caleb Martin agree on 3-year, $20.4M deal
Martin is coming off his third NBA season, his first in Miami, and set career bests in a slew of categories.
Biden speaks with Brittney Griner’s wife, says he’s working to get her home
Biden’s conversation with Griner’s wife, Cherelle, comes after Brittney Griner wrote Biden a letter on Monday.