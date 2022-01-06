At a glance
Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia
Tennis star Novak Djokovic spent a day confined to a hotel room waiting for a court to deal with the confronting prospect of a possible deportation from Australia. The 20-time Grand Slam singles winner will spend at least another night there, in immigration detention.
Figure Skating
Duxbury’s Will Annis takes silver at US junior Figure Skating Championships
The 16-year-old made the podium in Nashville after missing the last two editions of the US Figure Skating Championships.
Sports Log
Oilers star McDavid placed in NHL’s COVID-19 protocols
McDavid, the NHL's leading scorer with 53 points in 34 games, tested positive on Tuesday.
TENNIS
Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, has visa canceled ahead of Australian Open
Djokovic had been given an exemption to compete in the Australian Open regardless of his vaccination status, but Australian media reported that his team applied for the wrong type of visa.
Djokovic medical exemption sparks Australian Open debate
With his medical exemption approved, Novak Djokovic may have some explaining to do when he gets to Melbourne to defend his Australian Open title.
Sports Log
Naomi Osaka a winner in her return to tennis
In September, the defending Australian Open champ said: “I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match.”
NFL NOTEBOOK
Tennessee’s Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor after postgame fight
According to police, the outside linebacker had a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title.
Nine Boston Pride players chosen for PHF’s All-Star Showcase
Forward Jillian Dempsey, making her fourth all-star appearance, was selected as one of three all-star captains for the event in Toronto.