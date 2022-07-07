fb-pixel Skip to main content

Red Sox

Chris Sale to repay WooSox for damage caused by his outburst

The damage included a television set that was already broken (by another player in a similar outburst) and had an “out of order” sign on it.

Game 83: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

Josh Winckowski is Boston’s scheduled starter as the AL East rivals meet for the first time since April.

What will the Red Sox’ catching corps look like in the future?

In Triple A Worcester, the Sox have two catchers in Connor Wong and Ronaldo Hernández who are trying to assert themselves.

Patriots

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield traded from Browns to Panthers

Mayfield, pushed out of his starting job by the Browns’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson, is going to Carolina for a conditional draft pick in 2024 or 2025.

Former NFL WR Demaryius Thomas had CTE when he died at 33

Doctors from Boston University announced that Thomas was diagnosed with Stage 2 CTE, but his life and death were also complicated by seizures brought on by a 2019 car crash.

How the market for NFL wide receivers exploded in the offseason

The money spent on top pass catchers is exceeded only by the No. 1 position: quarterback.

Bruins

Devils name Milton native Kate Madigan as assistant GM, furthering trend

The Northeastern graduate had been serving as New Jersey’s executive director of hockey management/operations and is the sixth woman to hold the title of assistant GM in the NHL.

2022-23 Bruins schedule released: Season opens Oct. 12, Winter Classic set for Jan. 2

The big highlight on the calendar is the return of the Winter Classic to Fenway Park, which will be held Jan. 2, 2023.

Bruins confident Patrice Bergeron will return, and other takeaways from Don Sweeney and Cam Neely ahead of NHL Draft

Sweeney also said he'd be meeting with David Pastrnak's agent to discuss an extension, and confirmed that Jake DeBrusk rescinded his trade request.

Celtics

Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug possession, smuggling charges in Russia trial

The reports quoted Griner as saying through an interpreter at the court hearing that she had acted unintentionally because she was packing in haste.

AP source: Heat, Caleb Martin agree on 3-year, $20.4M deal

Martin is coming off his third NBA season, his first in Miami, and set career bests in a slew of categories.

Biden speaks with Brittney Griner’s wife, says he’s working to get her home

Biden’s conversation with Griner’s wife, Cherelle, comes after Brittney Griner wrote Biden a letter on Monday.