Latest news in Sports

SPORTS LOG
FILE- Carli Lloyd is returning to NJ/NY Gotham FC, the franchise she spent three seasons playing for prior to retirement six months ago, as a minority owner.

Carli Lloyd back with Gotham FC as minority owner

Carli Lloyd joins an ownership group led by Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy. The other minority owners are Kristin Bernert, Karen Bryant, and Ed Nalbandian.

NHL
Auston Matthews scored twice as the Maple Leafs clinched the second seed in the Atlantic Division.

Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews becomes second American to reach 60 goals in a season

Matthews also became just the third player this century to reach the 60-goal milestone.

Colleges
Mark Emmert has been president of the NCAA for 12 tumultuous years.

NCAA president Mark Emmert stepping down no later than 2023

The NCAA has become marginalized while college sports has undergone massive changes under his watch.

Sports Log
Novak Djokovic of Serbia threw a racket during their final tennis match of the Serbia Open tennis tournament against Andrey Rublev of Russia, in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, because the shots are not required to enter Britain, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Tuesday.

Women's Hockey
Reagan Carey was USA Hockey’s director of women’s hockey from 2010 to 2018.

Former USA Hockey women’s director Reagan Carey named Premier Hockey Federation commissioner

Carey’s arrival comes with the six-team PHF preparing to add expansion teams in Montreal and a yet-to-be announced US location.

Mavericks 102, Jazz 77
Luka Doncic was just about unstoppable in a third-quarter barrage for the Mavericks Monday.

Luka Doncic scores 33, Mavericks rout Jazz for 3-2 series lead

Doncic posted a double-double in his first home playoff game back from injury as the Mavericks took back the series lead.