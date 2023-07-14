scorecardresearch Skip to main content

At a glance

Baseball

NFL

NHL

NBA

High schools

Golf

MLS

WNBA

College football

College hockey

College basketball

Premier League

Tennis

Snowsports

Viewers' guide

Red Sox

Game 92: Red Sox at Cubs lineups and notes

Brayan Bello will be on the mound as the Red Sox open a three-game series against Chicago at Wrigley Field.

David Ortiz would like to see the Red Sox trade for Shohei Ohtani, but only under one condition

"A player like that needs to be on a winning ball club because he’ll help you win," Ortiz said at the grand opening of a new cannabis dispensary in Boston.

Let’s talk about some really big topics: Elly De La Cruz, Victor Wembanyama, and the pitch clock

At 7 feet, 3½ inches, Wembanyama possesses the court vision of a legitimate point guard. At 6 feet, 5 inches, Elly De La Cruz has a remarkable combination of speed and power.

Patriots

For Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, summer vacation means working out, staying ready for football, and catching the golf bug

Henry is preparing to report for his eighth NFL season on July 25.

Here are five Patriots position battles we’ll be watching this summer

The Patriots will have multiple starting jobs up for grabs when training camp opens later this month.

Asante Samuel calls out Darrelle Revis and Sauce Gardner, leading to Twitter beef

"It’s time to promote this fight." Samuel tweeted. "I need some training partners. Revis vs. Samuel."

Bruins

Coyotes place newly signed Alex Galchenyuk on waivers following his arrest on multiple charges

Galchenyuk was arrested Sunday on charges of private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Bruce Cassidy had a very special reason for bringing the Stanley Cup to Milton

A crowd of 300-400 gathered for a glimpse of the Cup and to remember Cassidy Murray, the 13-year-old local girl killed in an early-2022 boating accident.

Patrice Bergeron owes it to the Bruins to make a decision . . . now

The team needs a definitive answer on whether it can plug its captain and No. 1 center into the lineup or whether it has a giant hole in its heart and soul.

Celtics

Expect to wait a bit longer for news on Jaylen Brown’s super-max deal with the Celtics

Brown has a previously scheduled commitment overseas.

Jayson Tatum joined Drake onstage at TD Garden concert

Tatum was fittingly introduced to the soundtrack of Drake’s “Look What You Done.”

Brad Stevens is ‘optimistic’ Jaylen Brown deal will get done, talks Grant Williams departure

Stevens also has at least one open roster spot, but wouldn't reveal much about the direction he intends to go to fill it.