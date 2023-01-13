fb-pixel Skip to main content

At a glance

NFL

NHL

NBA

Baseball

High schools

World Cup

College football

College hockey

College basketball

Golf

MLS

Premier League

Tennis

WNBA

Snowsports

Viewers' guide

Red Sox

Corey Kluber knows his velocity is down, but thinks his other attributes will play well for Red Sox

After near-misses in recent years, the two-time Cy Young winner and Winchester resident is where he wants to be. “Fenway is probably my favorite ballpark in the league,” Kluber said.

It’s a winter of discontent for Patriots and Red Sox, and other thoughts

While the Bruins and Celtics are sizzling in their sports, things aren't so hot for the other two teams.

Why Rafael Devers got the deal from the Red Sox that Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts did not

The answer relates largely to how the team approaches risk — specifically, the risks associated with how players age.

Patriots

Patriots announce they are talking with Jerod Mayo about an extension, and will begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week

The Patriots are starting to reshape their coaching staff.

22 moments that defined the Patriots’ 2022 season

The good, the bad, and the ugly times that left their mark on this season's Patriots.

Chicago Bears hire Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as team president

Warren, who replaces the retiring Ted Phillips, becomes Chicago’s fifth president and the first from outside the organization.

Bruins

Hingham’s Matty Beniers, now an All-Star with the Kraken, enjoyed his first game as pro against the Bruins

Thursday's game marked a homecoming for the Seattle forward, who was playing at TD Garden for the first time in his professional career.

It was a rare occurrence, but the Bruins just didn’t have it at TD Garden on Thursday

The Bruins carried a 19-0-3 record on Garden ice into Thursday's matchup with Seattle, but lost in regulation time for the first time this season on home ice.

Bruins may think about picking spots to rest veterans in season’s second half

The schedule will compress a bit, with back-to-backs and three-in-fours, and the team has enough depth to spell older players.

Celtics

Derrick White may not be the best at any one thing. But he’s one of the Celtics’ most important players.

White ignited the Celtics' dominant fourth quarter Thursday with a leaping block in the opening seconds against the Nets.

Payton Pritchard is 10th in a nine-man rotation, but he sure came through for the Celtics this week

"I just show up every day and work on my craft," Pritchard said after he provided a major spark – 9 points with 3 rebounds – in Boston's victory in Brooklyn on Thursday.

The Nets put the Celtics’ depth to the test, but Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard were the answer

“They are the reason we won tonight,” Jayson Tatum said after Brogdon and Pritchard combined to make seven consecutive baskets during a key stretch in Boston's victory Thursday.