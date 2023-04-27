Skip to main content
Red Sox
The Red Sox just played 19 games in 19 days. Here’s where things stand.
The Sox went 10-9 over that gauntlet and stand 13-13 for the season, which is not good enough in the AL East.
Drew Maggi makes major league debut with Pirates after toiling in minors for 13 years
The 33-year-old, who played 1,154 games in the minors, pinch hit in the eighth inning and struck out in an at-bat that included a pitch-clock violation.
Nick Senzel’s walkoff against Rangers ends Reds’ home run drought
Senzel's blast ended the Reds’ streak of 79 innings without a home run. The eight games without a long ball were the most for the Reds since 1991.
Patriots
The Patriots shouldn’t take anything but a wide receiver or cornerback in tonight’s first round
Some say they should go for an offensive tackle, edge rusher, running back, or even quarterback, but here is why they're wrong.
Scouting each network’s plans for NFL Draft coverage, from high-motor mouths to impact analysis
Four quarterbacks – magnets for viewership – could be chosen in the first round Thursday, which should help improve viewership of the event.
Aaron Rodgers hopes to help Jets add to ‘lonely’ Super Bowl trophy
The four-time NFL MVP was introduced by the team to much fanfare in the team’s auditorium.
Bruins
Bruins need more production from David Pastrnak as they try to finish off Panthers
“The puck’s not going in right now for him,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “It’s just a matter of time."
A greatest hits medley of miscues led to the Bruins’ downfall, and other takeaways
Despite carrying play for long stretches, and vastly outplaying and outshooting the Panthers for big chunks of time, the Bruins booted away their chance to clinch the series on home ice.
The home crowd brought the momentum, but the Bruins couldn’t capture it and let a clinching victory slip away
Hard to believe the Bruins have lost two straight at home, and worse, that they can’t seem to find their identity on the rink that hosted the best regular season in league history.
Celtics
‘She was very loved, and will be missed’: Celtics guard Marcus Smart pays tribute to Heather Walker
“Heather was great. When I got here, she made my life very, very easy,” said Smart, who was drafted in 2014.
Against the Hawks, the Celtics have made things complicated. The steps to rectify them are simple.
The Celtics botched their chance to make things easy in Game 5; can they make things right in Game 6?
Grizzlies hold off Lakers, force Game 6 in Los Angeles
The Grizzlies cut the Lakers’ series lead to 3-2.