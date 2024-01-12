fb-pixel2023-24 All-Scholastics - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Red Sox

Around baseball, impression is Red Sox content to let top of the trade and free-agent markets pass them by

Boston has the ability to put together a package including young, controllable players who can contribute in the big leagues soon, but is unlikely to make the sort of long-term commitments needed for the biggest names.

Juan Soto, Yankees agree to $31 million deal, AP source says, record for arbitration-eligible player

He broke Shohei Ohtani’s record for an arbitration-eligible player.

Red Sox find terms with Nick Pivetta, other three arbitration eligible players on one-year deals

Boston agreed to terms with all four of their the arbitration eligible players: starter Pivetta, outfielder Tyler O’Neill, catcher Reese McGuire, and reliever John Schreiber.

Patriots

‘This guy’s a fantastic coach,’ and other comments about Jerod Mayo from Patriots past and present

Former players like Jason McCourty and Dont'a Hightower as well as current players Mack Wilson and Ja'Whaun Bentley shared their support for the Patriots' new head coach

Patriots name Jerod Mayo as Bill Belichick’s replacement as head coach

The 37-year-old Mayo, a former Patriots linebacker, will be the 15th head coach in team history, and the youngest active coach in the NFL.

Within the Boston coaching fraternity, Bill Belichick was a friend, collaborator, and role model

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, Celtics coaches Joe Mazzulla and Brad Stevens, and Bruins coaches Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy all benefitted from the former Patriots coach's presence.

Bruins

Bruins lose third straight, fall to Golden Knights in overtime

Alex Pietrangelo finished it 46 seconds into overtime.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery gleaned insight from Bill Belichick

Montgomery asked the former Patriots coach about strategy, and found a common denominator.

Bruins at Golden Knights: West Coast swing continues for big, battered Bruins

The Bruins lost Linus Ullmark (lower body) and Matt Poitras (upper body) Tuesday, and Brandon Carlo left Monday's game with an upper-body injury.

Celtics

Ime Udoka is coming back to Boston as coach of the Rockets, reminding us how quickly the NBA moves on

Ime Udoka helped the organization progress to the next level. The Celtics were a better team than when he arrived. They are an even better team now, though.

Fatigue finally catches up to the Celtics — too bad it was against the Bucks

The NBA schedule has treacherous points for every team. There are going to be nights where fatigue is exposed, where shots are short, legs are heavy and effort just isn’t enough.

Bobby Portis-powered Bucks explode in second quarter, blow out Celtics in Milwaukee

A massive 25-0 run for the hosts silenced the weary Celtics, as Joe Mazzulla chose to bench his starters at halftime for the rest of the night.