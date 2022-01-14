At a glance
dan shaughnessy
Baseball is giving fans another reason to turn away, and other thoughts
The sport is already endangered because of declining interest, and now it gives us more labor strife that no one cares about. 2 hours ago
Sports Log
Boston University men lose to Army in college basketball
Javante McCoy had 23 points for the Terriers.
Tennis | Australian Open
Djokovic in Australian Open draw despite visa uncertainty
Djokovic traveled to Australia seeking to win a 21st Grand Slam titles to break the men's record of 20 he shared with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
China faces Omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics
Just weeks before hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks in half a dozen cities, with the one closest to the capital-driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
Australian open ticket limits imposed as COVID cases rise
Limits on ticket sales have been introduced for the Australian Open because of surging COVID-19 cases four days before the first tennis major of 2022 is set to begin.
Australian Open draw delayed amid uncertainty over Novak Djokovic
The draw was delayed indefinitely on Thursday amid uncertainty over top-ranked Djokovic’s visa status.
golden gloves
Golden Gloves boxing tournament makes triumphant return to Lowell
The historic Auditorium again will host nine nights of bouts after missing out last year because of the pandemic.
NFL notebook
Giants clean house, fire coach Joe Judge
Judge, the former Patriots assistant, went 10-23 in two seasons.