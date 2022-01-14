fb-pixel Skip to main content

At a glance

Latest news in Sports

dan shaughnessy
Clouds seem to be gathering, and it's possible that the Red Sox won't begin spring training on time.

Baseball is giving fans another reason to turn away, and other thoughts

The sport is already endangered because of declining interest, and now it gives us more labor strife that no one cares about. 2 hours ago

Sports Log

Boston University men lose to Army in college basketball

Javante McCoy had 23 points for the Terriers.

Tennis | Australian Open
Novak Djokovic takes part in a practice session Thursday ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Djokovic in Australian Open draw despite visa uncertainty

Djokovic traveled to Australia seeking to win a 21st Grand Slam titles to break the men's record of 20 he shared with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walk past a statue of the Winter Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen near the Olympic Green in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

China faces Omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

Just weeks before hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks in half a dozen cities, with the one closest to the capital-driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Visitors stop to take a photo of a billboard featuring defending champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Australian open ticket limits imposed as COVID cases rise

Limits on ticket sales have been introduced for the Australian Open because of surging COVID-19 cases four days before the first tennis major of 2022 is set to begin.

Sports Log
Novak Djokovic's visa issues have led to the indefinite delay of the Australian Open draw.

Australian Open draw delayed amid uncertainty over Novak Djokovic

The draw was delayed indefinitely on Thursday amid uncertainty over top-ranked Djokovic’s visa status.

golden gloves
The Lowell Memorial Auditorium has hosted both amateur and professional boxing matches.

Golden Gloves boxing tournament makes triumphant return to Lowell

The historic Auditorium again will host nine nights of bouts after missing out last year because of the pandemic.

NFL notebook
Joe Judge's second ended with a six-game losing streak in which the offense did almost nothing with quarterback Daniel Jones sidelined.

Giants clean house, fire coach Joe Judge

Judge, the former Patriots assistant, went 10-23 in two seasons.