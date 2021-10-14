High schools

fb-pixel Skip to main content

Latest news in Sports

NHL
The Capitals' Alex Ovechkin needs 163 goals to pass Wayne Gretzky's all-time record.

The Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin scores twice in season opener to pass Marcel Dionne for fifth in goals

Ovechkin scored his 731st and 732nd goals in the Capitals' 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Adam Schefter, 54, has been with ESPN since 2009.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says running his completed story by Bruce Allen was ‘a step too far’

The e-mail spurred criticism of Schefter for committing what some viewed as a violation of journalistic ethics.

Men's World Cup qualifier | US 2, Costa Rica 1
Sergiño Dest (right) answered for the United States after Costa Rica took a 1-0 lead in the first minute of Wednesday night's World Cup qualifier in Columbus, Ohio.

Tim Weah, Sergiño Dest spark US men to 2-1 win over Costa Rica in World Cup qualifier

Weah scored his second international goal in the 66th minute after Dest started the comeback from a 1-0 first-minute deficit,

NFL notebook
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has made some progress since suffering a concussion last weekend against the Cowboys.

Giants QB Daniel Jones could play if he clears concussion protocol

Jones remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and it is unlikely he’ll practice Thursday.

NFL
Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Washington Football Team offered money in exchange for public silence about workplace, former employees say

The team tried to silence female former team employees who allege they endured sexual harassment while working there.

Braves 5, Brewers 4
Freddie Freeman (right) gave the Braves the lead with a home run off Brewers closer Josh Hader in the eighth inning.

Braves knock off Brewers to return to NLCS

The Braves advance to face the 107-win Giants or the 106-win Dodgers with a trip to the World Series on the line.

Mary Cain.

Runner Mary Cain sues former coach, Nike over alleged abuse

Distance runner Mary Cain, whose career fizzled after what she has called four miserable years at the Nike Oregon Project, has filed a $20 million lawsuit against her former coach, Alberto Salazar, and their employer, Nike.

Sports Log
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) drives past Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) during the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA basketball Finals on Sunday in Phoenix.

WNBA looking at expansion and different playoff format

With interest at an all-time high, but only 12 franchises in the league, the constant conversation centers on expansion. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has talked about the situation at length, but gave her most tangible update before Game 1 of the Finals on Sunday.