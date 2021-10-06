fb-pixel Skip to main content

At a glance

Baseball

NFL

NHL

NBA

MLS

College football

College hockey

High schools

Golf

WNBA

Tennis

College basketball

Premier League

Snowsports

Viewers' guide

Latest news in Sports

In this June 18, 2019, file photo, Australia's Lisa De Vanna, right, challenges for the ball with Jamaica's Den-Den Blackwood during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match in Grenoble, France. De Vanna, who played 150 games for Australia and was second on the list of all-time of scorers for the women's national team with 47 goals, said she first experienced harassment, abuse and bullying in 2001 when she joined a national women's squad at age 17.

National player alleges sexual abuse in Australian soccer

De Vanna went public with her allegations in the wake of the scandal in the United States, where the National Women’s Soccer League called off games on the weekend and its commissioner quit amid a sexual harassment and misconduct allegations involving a longtime coach.

Sports Log
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was not in attendance for the team's first practice in New York on Monday because the city has a vaccine mandate for all of its sports venues and Irving has not said whether or not he is vaccinated.

Nets Kyrie Irving absent from first practice in New York over vaccine mandate

New York has a mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for athletes who play in or practice in the city.

Golf
Bryson DeChambeau (foreground) and Brooks Koepka were teammates on the winning US Ryder Cup team.

Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau taking their feud to a made-for-TV match in Las Vegas

The Nov. 26 12-hole exhibition will be shown on TNT.

NFL notebook
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized Monday to his family, the team and the team owner, Shad Khan.

Jaguars owner reprimands Urban Meyer for ‘inexcusable’ behavior

Shad Khan said the coach must regain the trust and respect of the team.

Sports Media
Scott Zolak (left) and the rest of the 98.5 crew dominated the summer radio ratings yet again.

Sports Hub dominates summer radio ratings again, WEEI sixth

With a 14.7 share, 98.5 The Sports Hub handily ran away in the ratings in the primary sports radio demographic.

John Wes Townley.

Police: Former NASCAR driver killed in dispute involving estranged wife

John Wes Townley was shot to death over the weekend during a dispute that involved a hatchet after showing up at a house occupied by his estranged wife and another man, police said Monday.

Chargers 28, Raiders 14
Quarterback Justin Herbert threw three touchdown passes in the Chargers' victory.

Justin Herbert, Chargers deal Raiders first loss

Los Angeles is 3-1 for the first time since 2014 and part of a three-way tie atop the AFC West with Las Vegas and Denver.

Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii For using fake COVID test

Lazar Hayward, a former NBA player, was arrested in Hawaii last week for trying to enter the state with a fake negative COVID test, officials said.