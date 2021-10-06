At a glance
College hockey
High schools
College basketball
Premier League
Snowsports
Viewers' guide
Latest news in Sports
National player alleges sexual abuse in Australian soccer
De Vanna went public with her allegations in the wake of the scandal in the United States, where the National Women’s Soccer League called off games on the weekend and its commissioner quit amid a sexual harassment and misconduct allegations involving a longtime coach.
Sports Log
Nets Kyrie Irving absent from first practice in New York over vaccine mandate
New York has a mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for athletes who play in or practice in the city.
Golf
Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau taking their feud to a made-for-TV match in Las Vegas
The Nov. 26 12-hole exhibition will be shown on TNT.
NFL notebook
Jaguars owner reprimands Urban Meyer for ‘inexcusable’ behavior
Shad Khan said the coach must regain the trust and respect of the team.
Sports Media
Sports Hub dominates summer radio ratings again, WEEI sixth
With a 14.7 share, 98.5 The Sports Hub handily ran away in the ratings in the primary sports radio demographic.
Police: Former NASCAR driver killed in dispute involving estranged wife
John Wes Townley was shot to death over the weekend during a dispute that involved a hatchet after showing up at a house occupied by his estranged wife and another man, police said Monday.
Chargers 28, Raiders 14
Justin Herbert, Chargers deal Raiders first loss
Los Angeles is 3-1 for the first time since 2014 and part of a three-way tie atop the AFC West with Las Vegas and Denver.
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii For using fake COVID test
Lazar Hayward, a former NBA player, was arrested in Hawaii last week for trying to enter the state with a fake negative COVID test, officials said.