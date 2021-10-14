At a glance
College hockey
High schools
College basketball
Premier League
Snowsports
Viewers' guide
Latest news in Sports
NHL
The Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin scores twice in season opener to pass Marcel Dionne for fifth in goals
Ovechkin scored his 731st and 732nd goals in the Capitals' 5-1 win over the Rangers.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter says running his completed story by Bruce Allen was ‘a step too far’
The e-mail spurred criticism of Schefter for committing what some viewed as a violation of journalistic ethics.
Men's World Cup qualifier | US 2, Costa Rica 1
Tim Weah, Sergiño Dest spark US men to 2-1 win over Costa Rica in World Cup qualifier
Weah scored his second international goal in the 66th minute after Dest started the comeback from a 1-0 first-minute deficit,
NFL notebook
Giants QB Daniel Jones could play if he clears concussion protocol
Jones remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and it is unlikely he’ll practice Thursday.
NFL
Washington Football Team offered money in exchange for public silence about workplace, former employees say
The team tried to silence female former team employees who allege they endured sexual harassment while working there.
Braves 5, Brewers 4
Braves knock off Brewers to return to NLCS
The Braves advance to face the 107-win Giants or the 106-win Dodgers with a trip to the World Series on the line.
Runner Mary Cain sues former coach, Nike over alleged abuse
Distance runner Mary Cain, whose career fizzled after what she has called four miserable years at the Nike Oregon Project, has filed a $20 million lawsuit against her former coach, Alberto Salazar, and their employer, Nike.
Sports Log
WNBA looking at expansion and different playoff format
With interest at an all-time high, but only 12 franchises in the league, the constant conversation centers on expansion. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has talked about the situation at length, but gave her most tangible update before Game 1 of the Finals on Sunday.