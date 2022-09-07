fb-pixel Skip to main content

Latest news in Sports

Chelsea fires coach Thomas Tuchel after poor start to season

The decision by Chelsea's new ownership came a day after the team lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in its first group match in the Champions League.

NFL

Franco Harris, who made the ‘Immaculate Reception,’ to have his No. 32 retired by Steelers on Christmas Eve

Harris made the most iconic play in NFL history.

Tennis

Coco Gauff eliminated in US Open quarterfinals

Caroline Garcia, the 17th seed, took charge at the start and never relented in a 6-3, 6-4 victory to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal at the age of 28.

Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 10

No. 4 Clemson overcomes sluggish start to rout Georgia Tech

Clemson blocked two punts, both of which led to short touchdown runs.

NFL

NFL returning to London for international combine in October

Forty-four athletes will be selected to participate in front of NFL evaluators at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Oct. 3-4.

College football

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hopes players get a revenue share from 12-team College Football Playoff

“I do believe the players should receive a revenue share from the massive TV deals that have been worked out," Harbaugh said Monday.

US Open

Rafael Nadal’s 22-match Grand Slam winning streak ends with loss to Frances Tiafoe at US Open

Nadal lost in four sets.

NFL

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson works out, still ‘possible’ to start against Ravens Sunday

The Jets will evaluate Wilson over the next two days and make a decision on his status Wednesday.