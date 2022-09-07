At a glance
High schools
College hockey
College basketball
Premier League
Snowsports
Viewers' guide
Latest news in Sports
Chelsea fires coach Thomas Tuchel after poor start to season
The decision by Chelsea's new ownership came a day after the team lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in its first group match in the Champions League.
NFL
Franco Harris, who made the ‘Immaculate Reception,’ to have his No. 32 retired by Steelers on Christmas Eve
Harris made the most iconic play in NFL history.
Tennis
Coco Gauff eliminated in US Open quarterfinals
Caroline Garcia, the 17th seed, took charge at the start and never relented in a 6-3, 6-4 victory to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal at the age of 28.
Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 10
No. 4 Clemson overcomes sluggish start to rout Georgia Tech
Clemson blocked two punts, both of which led to short touchdown runs.
NFL
NFL returning to London for international combine in October
Forty-four athletes will be selected to participate in front of NFL evaluators at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Oct. 3-4.
College football
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hopes players get a revenue share from 12-team College Football Playoff
“I do believe the players should receive a revenue share from the massive TV deals that have been worked out," Harbaugh said Monday.
NFL
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson works out, still ‘possible’ to start against Ravens Sunday
The Jets will evaluate Wilson over the next two days and make a decision on his status Wednesday.