High schools

Major League Soccer playoffs schedule includes a Thanksgiving game and a Dec. 11 MLS Cup title game
The 2021 MLS Cup playoffs will kick off with doubleheaders of first-round games on Nov. 20, 21, and 23.
Fans have taken notice of the Revolution, and other takeaways from the annual New England sports survey
The 10th annual New England Sports Survey, conducted by Sudbury-based Channel Media & Market Research, contained some interesting data about fans' preferences.
Terry Brennan, Youthful Notre Dame Football Coach, Dies at 93
Terry Brennan was one of Leahy’s Lads, the elusive runners, strong-armed passers and muscular linemen who propelled Notre Dame to four national football championships under coach Frank Leahy in the 1940s.
NFL notebook
Tom Brady and the Bucs open Thursday night, but as much focus will be on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Prescott is returning from a gruesome ankle injury that derailed the 2020 season for the Cowboys.
Baseball
With Gerrit Cole ailing and the Yankees slumping, the Blue Jays continue surging
Cole (14-7), who is tied for the major league strikeout lead, was pulled in the fourth inning with left hamstring tightness
Steelers hope to have holdout linebacker T.J. Watt for Sunday’s opener
The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract and negotiations on a possible extension are ongoing.
Sports Log
Gonzaga coach Mark Few cited for DUI in Idaho
Few was stopped by Coeur d’Alene police around 8 p.m. Monday after he was “called in as driving erratic and speeding,” according to a police report.
US Open
Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez reaches US Open semifinals
A day after turning 19, Fernandez became the youngest player to get that far in the women’s bracket at Flushing Meadows since Maria Sharapova in 2005.