HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
What are the most popular high school sports? Here are some takeaways from the latest national survey
The first official collection of high school sports participation data in three years revealed a four percent drop across the United States. 2 hours ago
Browns 29, Steelers 17
Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns rebound from collapse, beat Pittsburgh Steelers
The Browns (2-1) built a nine-point lead early in the fourth on Nick Chubb's 1-yard run and then held on for dear life.
Celtics
Ime Udoka issues statement on suspension: ‘I accept the team’s decision’
Udoka added that "out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”
Celtics
Here’s what the Celtics had to say about Ime Udoka’s suspension
The Celtics said the suspension takes effect immediately.
NFL
Watch: Pittsburgh WR George Pickens makes an amazing one-handed catch against Cleveland
The rookie receiver out of Georgia was upset about a lack of chances in the passing game after last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.
Golf: US 4, International 1
Powerful United States team builds a 4-1 lead over Internationals on opening day of Presidents Cup
Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay pounded Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama in the opening match, and the Day 1 rout was on.
NFL
Amazon Prime Video exceeds expectations, averages 15.3 million viewers in its ‘Thursday Night Football’ season opener
It also was the most-watched program across broadcast or cable, with CBS' “Young Sheldon” coming in second at 3.5 million.
US 87, Belgium 72
Breanna Stewart, debuting Alyssa Thomas help US women beat Belgium in World Cup basketball opener
The US has won 23 consecutive World Cup games since losing in the 2006 semifinals to Russia.