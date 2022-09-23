fb-pixel Skip to main content

At a glance

Baseball

NFL

NHL

NBA

High schools

College football

MLS

Golf

WNBA

Tennis

College hockey

College basketball

Premier League

Snowsports

Viewers' guide

Latest news in Sports

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

What are the most popular high school sports? Here are some takeaways from the latest national survey

The first official collection of high school sports participation data in three years revealed a four percent drop across the United States. 2 hours ago

Browns 29, Steelers 17

Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns rebound from collapse, beat Pittsburgh Steelers

The Browns (2-1) built a nine-point lead early in the fourth on Nick Chubb's 1-yard run and then held on for dear life.

Celtics

Ime Udoka issues statement on suspension: ‘I accept the team’s decision’

Udoka added that "out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Celtics

Here’s what the Celtics had to say about Ime Udoka’s suspension

The Celtics said the suspension takes effect immediately.

NFL

Watch: Pittsburgh WR George Pickens makes an amazing one-handed catch against Cleveland

The rookie receiver out of Georgia was upset about a lack of chances in the passing game after last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

Golf: US 4, International 1

Powerful United States team builds a 4-1 lead over Internationals on opening day of Presidents Cup

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay pounded Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama in the opening match, and the Day 1 rout was on.

NFL

Amazon Prime Video exceeds expectations, averages 15.3 million viewers in its ‘Thursday Night Football’ season opener

It also was the most-watched program across broadcast or cable, with CBS' “Young Sheldon” coming in second at 3.5 million.

US 87, Belgium 72

Breanna Stewart, debuting Alyssa Thomas help US women beat Belgium in World Cup basketball opener

The US has won 23 consecutive World Cup games since losing in the 2006 semifinals to Russia.