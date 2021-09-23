High schools

fb-pixel Skip to main content

Latest news in Sports

Fans gather near the glass at TD Garden to watch Boston Bruins players warm up before an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Boston. Massachusetts has moved to the next step in its COVID-19 reopening plan, allowing large indoor and outdoor venues, including TD Garden, Fenway Park, and Gillette Stadium to increase fan capacity from 12% to 25%.

‘We want to get back to life’: Most NHL players get vaccine

The NHL is counting on it and said last week that 98% of its players will be vaccinated by the time the season begins Oct. 12. 21 minutes ago

Team Europe (left) and Team World posed at LoPresti Park on the East Boston waterfront Wednesday ahead of facing off this weekend in the Laver Cup at TD Garden.

Laver Cup matchups are set for Day 1, and John McEnroe’s Team World has its work cut out

All six players on Team Europe are ranked in the top 10, including a US Open champ and an Olympic gold medalist. 1 hour ago

Kevin Paul Dupont | On Second Thought
Sean O’Mahony eyes a 28-ounce steel ball he uses for Irish road bowling, an historic Irish pastime played on a twisting stretch of road.

It’s time to hit the road — for Irish bowling

The sport traces back centuries, its origins in England and Scotland, some believe to the 1400s. These days, a father-son pair from Hyde Park play on a twisted stretch of road out in Braintree.

Baseball
Arizona left fielder Jake McCarthy was down after attempting to climb the wall and catch a drive by Adam Duvall in the first inning.

Braves’ Adam Duvall ends up with single on ball that clears fence

Duvall passed teammate Austin Riley on the bases; Riley thought the ball was caught.

Yankees 7, Rangers 3
The Yankees' Gleyber Torres dived for the corner of the plate and just eluded Jose Trevino's tag in the eighth inning.

Yankees rally to sweep Rangers, roll into showdown against Red Sox at Fenway on Friday

The Yankees, winners of three straight, finish the season against the Red Sox, Blue Jays and Rays.

The Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki was ejected after plunking the Rays' Kevin Kiermaier in the eighth inning.

Kevin Kiermaier hit by Blue Jays in apparent retribution after scouting report flap; Rays clinch playoff berth

Kiermaier, plunked in the eighth inning of a blowout, said the Blue Jays did it intentionally.

NHL
The NHL considers the investigation in the Sharks' Evander Kane closed.

Investigation finds no evidence Sharks’ Evander Kane bet on NHL games

Kane's wife reportedly used social media in July to allege that her husband was betting on Sharks games.

Ryder Cup
Team Europe endeared themselves to the Wisconsin crowd by wearing Packers' colors and throwing cheesehead hats to the crowd.

One question the US team can’t answer: Why does Europe keep winning the Ryder Cup?

Is it as simple as the European team just playing better?