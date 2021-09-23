High schools

At a glance
Latest news in Sports
‘We want to get back to life’: Most NHL players get vaccine
The NHL is counting on it and said last week that 98% of its players will be vaccinated by the time the season begins Oct. 12. 21 minutes ago
Laver Cup matchups are set for Day 1, and John McEnroe’s Team World has its work cut out
All six players on Team Europe are ranked in the top 10, including a US Open champ and an Olympic gold medalist. 1 hour ago
Kevin Paul Dupont | On Second Thought
It’s time to hit the road — for Irish bowling
The sport traces back centuries, its origins in England and Scotland, some believe to the 1400s. These days, a father-son pair from Hyde Park play on a twisted stretch of road out in Braintree.
Baseball
Braves’ Adam Duvall ends up with single on ball that clears fence
Duvall passed teammate Austin Riley on the bases; Riley thought the ball was caught.
Yankees 7, Rangers 3
Yankees rally to sweep Rangers, roll into showdown against Red Sox at Fenway on Friday
The Yankees, winners of three straight, finish the season against the Red Sox, Blue Jays and Rays.
Kevin Kiermaier hit by Blue Jays in apparent retribution after scouting report flap; Rays clinch playoff berth
Kiermaier, plunked in the eighth inning of a blowout, said the Blue Jays did it intentionally.
NHL
Investigation finds no evidence Sharks’ Evander Kane bet on NHL games
Kane's wife reportedly used social media in July to allege that her husband was betting on Sharks games.
Ryder Cup
One question the US team can’t answer: Why does Europe keep winning the Ryder Cup?
Is it as simple as the European team just playing better?