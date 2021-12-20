High schools

At a glance
Latest news in Sports
COVID-19 postponements roil sports as leagues push ahead with schedules
Facing an alarming increase in pro athletes testing positive for the coronavirus, along with the rest of the country, the NBA announced Sunday that it would postpone five games, bringing to seven the total number of coronavirus-related postponements in the NBA this season.
Women's college basketball: Louisville 69, UConn 64
No. 7 UConn women lose again, falling to No. 6 Louisville in Hall of Fame Showcase
This is the first time UConn has lost three games before January in a season since 2004.
Golf
Tiger Woods and son’s 11 straight birdies fall short of John Daly and son at PNC Championship
Woods and 12-year-old son Charlie set a tournament record with 11 straight birdies but finished two shots back.
SPORTS LOG
Mystics win 2022 WNBA lottery, will pick No.1
The Mystics finished ninth last season at 12-20, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and just the second time under coach Mike Thibault.
NBA
NBA postpones five more games Sunday; Hawks star Trae Young enters protocol
Leaguewide, through Sunday afternoon, there were at least 68 players who have either been ruled out because they are in the protocols.
Sports Media
YouTube TV reaches agreement with Disney to return ESPN, ABC, others to streaming service
YouTube TV had dropped the channels at 12 a.m. on Saturday.
US men's soccer
Cole Bassett’s late goal in debut sends US men past Bosnia, 1-0
Bassett, a 20-year-old midfielder for the Colorado Rapids, slammed home a rebound of a shot by 18-year-old Jonathan Gomez, the former Louisville City defender headed to Real Sociedad.