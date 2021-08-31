At a glance
High schools
Premier League
College basketball
College football
Snowsports
Viewers' guide
Latest news in Sports
US OPEN
Returns at US Open: Naomi Osaka wins first major match since break, while fans face delays at Flushing Meadows
Osaka, who took a mental health break after withdrawing from the French Open, was a 6-4, 6-1 winner over Marie Bouzkova on a day when spectators were back for the first time since 2019.
Women's world hockey championship | Semifinal: US 3, Finland 0
Alex Carpenter leads US women to gold-medal game at World Hockey Championships
Carpenter scored the winning goal in the second period while Nicole Hensley stopped 14 shots in a 3-0 semifinal shutout of Finland.
Sports Log
Christian Pulisic clears coronavirus protocol ahead of USMNT’s first World Cup qualifiers
The American soccer star had tested positive two weeks ago and remained in isolation for 10 days in London.
Golf Roundup
Patrick Cantlay outlasts Bryson DeChambeau on sixth playoff hole at BMW Championship
After an epic battle between the two, Cantlay made an 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to win.
Sports Log
Michigan defeats Ohio for Little League World Series championship in battle of Great Lakes teams
The team from Taylor North Little League delivered the first LLWS title for the state of Michigan since 1959.
US Open
All eyes on Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka at US Open
“I know there’s a lot of people who are going to be watching my matches and expecting me to do well and fight for a Slam,” Djokovic said.
NASCAR | Coke Zero 400
Ryan Blaney prevails in crash-marred NASCAR regular-season finale at Daytona
Blaney won for the second week in a row to cement his spot in the 16-driver field for NASCAR's playoffs.