High schools

Globe boys’ soccer Top 20 rankings

Boys' soccer Top 20. 35 minutes ago

US OPEN
Naomi Osaka smiles during her straight sets win over Marie Bouzkova.

Returns at US Open: Naomi Osaka wins first major match since break, while fans face delays at Flushing Meadows

Osaka, who took a mental health break after withdrawing from the French Open, was a 6-4, 6-1 winner over Marie Bouzkova on a day when spectators were back for the first time since 2019.

Women's world hockey championship | Semifinal: US 3, Finland 0
Alex Carpenter (second from left) celebrates her second-period goal with jubilant teammates.

Alex Carpenter leads US women to gold-medal game at World Hockey Championships

Carpenter scored the winning goal in the second period while Nicole Hensley stopped 14 shots in a 3-0 semifinal shutout of Finland.

Sports Log
USMNT star Christian Pulisic cleared COVID protocols ahead of the United States' first qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Christian Pulisic clears coronavirus protocol ahead of USMNT’s first World Cup qualifiers

The American soccer star had tested positive two weeks ago and remained in isolation for 10 days in London.

Golf Roundup
Bryson DeChambeau (left) and Patrick Cantlay shake hands after Cantlay defeated DeChambeau on the sixth playoff hole during the final round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club.

Patrick Cantlay outlasts Bryson DeChambeau on sixth playoff hole at BMW Championship

After an epic battle between the two, Cantlay made an 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to win.

Sports Log
Ethan Van Belle #13 of Team Michigan celebrates with teammates after winning the 2021 Little League World Series championship game against Team Ohio at Howard J. Lamade Stadium on Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Michigan defeats Ohio for Little League World Series championship in battle of Great Lakes teams

The team from Taylor North Little League delivered the first LLWS title for the state of Michigan since 1959.

US Open
Novak Djokovic gets in some time on the practice courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center before the start of the US Open.

All eyes on Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka at US Open

“I know there’s a lot of people who are going to be watching my matches and expecting me to do well and fight for a Slam,” Djokovic said.

NASCAR | Coke Zero 400
Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Ford, surges past Penske Racing teammate Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Ford, during Saturday night's crash-marred NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

Ryan Blaney prevails in crash-marred NASCAR regular-season finale at Daytona

Blaney won for the second week in a row to cement his spot in the 16-driver field for NASCAR's playoffs.