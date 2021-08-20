fb-pixel Skip to main content

At a glance

Baseball

NHL

NBA

NFL

MLS

Golf

WNBA

High schools

Tennis

Premier League

College hockey

College basketball

College football

Snowsports

Viewers' guide

Latest news in Sports

Nelly Korda collected eight birdies and three bogeys for a round of 5-under-par 67 and a share of the first-round lead the Women' British Open at Carnoustie.

Olympic champion Nelly Korda continues to play with a hot hand, shooting a 67 to share the first-round lead at the Women’s British Open.

She was joined at 5-under by Madelene Sagstrom and Sei Young Kim.

Sports Log
Former Celtic Terry Rozier has cashed in big with the Hornets.

AP: Hornets’ Terry Rozier agrees to 4-year, $97 million extension

Rozier came to Charlotte in a sign-and-trade deal in 2020 that included Kemba Walker going to the Celtics.

Golf
Reigning FedEx Cup champion, Dustin Johnson, holding the trophy after winning the Northern Trust golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., last year, hopes to go on a similar run in the PGA Tour postseason.

Dustin Johnson, without a win, trying to recapture his postseason form in PGA Tour playoffs

No. 17 in the FedEx Cup, the reigning champion is not where he expected to be when the playoffs start Thursday with The Northern Trust at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J.

Sports Log
Naomi Osaka took down Coco Gauff in her first match after a stunning early exit at the Olympics and her withdrawal from the French Open and Wimbledon.

Naomi Osaka tested by Coco Gauff, wins three-setter in tour return

The world No. 2 bounced back from a set and a break down to top the 17-year-old Gauff in three sets in Cincinnati.

Tennis
Daniil Medvedev has won three ATP tournaments in 2021.

Team Europe features five players ranked in the Top 10 for Laver Cup tennis event at TD Garden

Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev highlights the six-player European squad, which will face Team World Sept. 24-26 in Boston.

stan grossfeld
Laurie Craigen, attempting her first Boston Light Swim, sets out from Little Brewster Island just after sunrise.

It’s an 8-mile swim in Boston Harbor, and no one goes it alone

The Boston Light Swim — the Granddaddy of American Open Water Swims — is about trying to survive "the cold water, rough conditions, and whatever critters might be there."

GOLF
Collin Morikawa is the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup and No. 1 in the Ryder Cup standings.

With PGA playoffs upon us, pressure mounting for FedEx Cup and Ryder Cup

The Northern Trust not only is the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, it's the beginning of the end for Ryder Cup qualifying.

Sports Log
The Sixers locked up star Joel Embiid for the long term.

Joel Embiid signs $196 million extension with 76ers

Embiid's new deal will start in 2023-24, having signed a $148 million, five-year extension that kicked in with the 2018-19 season.