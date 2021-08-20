High schools

At a glance
Olympic champion Nelly Korda continues to play with a hot hand, shooting a 67 to share the first-round lead at the Women’s British Open.
She was joined at 5-under by Madelene Sagstrom and Sei Young Kim.
Sports Log
AP: Hornets’ Terry Rozier agrees to 4-year, $97 million extension
Rozier came to Charlotte in a sign-and-trade deal in 2020 that included Kemba Walker going to the Celtics.
Golf
Dustin Johnson, without a win, trying to recapture his postseason form in PGA Tour playoffs
No. 17 in the FedEx Cup, the reigning champion is not where he expected to be when the playoffs start Thursday with The Northern Trust at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J.
Sports Log
Naomi Osaka tested by Coco Gauff, wins three-setter in tour return
The world No. 2 bounced back from a set and a break down to top the 17-year-old Gauff in three sets in Cincinnati.
Tennis
Team Europe features five players ranked in the Top 10 for Laver Cup tennis event at TD Garden
Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev highlights the six-player European squad, which will face Team World Sept. 24-26 in Boston.
stan grossfeld
It’s an 8-mile swim in Boston Harbor, and no one goes it alone
The Boston Light Swim — the Granddaddy of American Open Water Swims — is about trying to survive "the cold water, rough conditions, and whatever critters might be there."
GOLF
With PGA playoffs upon us, pressure mounting for FedEx Cup and Ryder Cup
The Northern Trust not only is the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, it's the beginning of the end for Ryder Cup qualifying.
Sports Log
Joel Embiid signs $196 million extension with 76ers
Embiid's new deal will start in 2023-24, having signed a $148 million, five-year extension that kicked in with the 2018-19 season.