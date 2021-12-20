High schools

fb-pixel Skip to main content

TD Garden.

COVID-19 postponements roil sports as leagues push ahead with schedules

Facing an alarming increase in pro athletes testing positive for the coronavirus, along with the rest of the country, the NBA announced Sunday that it would postpone five games, bringing to seven the total number of coronavirus-related postponements in the NBA this season.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma and Dorka Juhasz talk it over in the first half.

No. 7 UConn women lose again, falling to No. 6 Louisville in Hall of Fame Showcase

This is the first time UConn has lost three games before January in a season since 2004.

Tiger Woods embraced son Charlie Woods after completing the PNC Championship.

Tiger Woods and son’s 11 straight birdies fall short of John Daly and son at PNC Championship

Woods and 12-year-old son Charlie set a tournament record with 11 straight birdies but finished two shots back.

SPORTS LOG

Mystics win 2022 WNBA lottery, will pick No.1

The Mystics finished ninth last season at 12-20, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and just the second time under coach Mike Thibault.

Hawks guard Trae Young entered the league's health and safety protocols Sunday.

NBA postpones five more games Sunday; Hawks star Trae Young enters protocol

Leaguewide, through Sunday afternoon, there were at least 68 players who have either been ruled out because they are in the protocols.

YouTube TV reached an agreement with Disney to return ESPN and ABC, among others, to its service.

YouTube TV reaches agreement with Disney to return ESPN, ABC, others to streaming service

YouTube TV had dropped the channels at 12 a.m. on Saturday.

A provincial mandate issued yesterday dictated a 50% capacity at indoor sporting events in a bid to combat the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

NBA postpones 5 more games; Young, Vogel enter protocols

The NBA on Sunday postponed a total of five games involving nine teams in response to rising coronavirus numbers, raising the number of contests that have been pushed back this season to seven.

Cole Bassett (No 11) of the US men's soccer team celebrates his goal in a 1-0 friendly vs. Bosnia Saturday night in Carson Calif.

Cole Bassett’s late goal in debut sends US men past Bosnia, 1-0

Bassett, a 20-year-old midfielder for the Colorado Rapids, slammed home a rebound of a shot by 18-year-old Jonathan Gomez, the former Louisville City defender headed to Real Sociedad.