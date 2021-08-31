At a glance
High schools
Premier League
College basketball
College football
Snowsports
Viewers' guide
Latest news in Sports
NFL
As Deshaun Watson trade speculation swirls, Dolphins coach says team wants players with ‘high character’
The Dolphins have declined to confirm or deny reports they have engaged in trade talks to acquire Watson from the Houston Texans.
US OPEN
Returns at US Open: Naomi Osaka wins first major match since break, while fans face delays at Flushing Meadows
Osaka, who took a mental health break after withdrawing from the French Open, was a 6-4, 6-1 winner over Marie Bouzkova on a day when spectators were back for the first time since 2019.
Women's world hockey championship | Semifinal: US 3, Finland 0
Alex Carpenter leads US women to gold-medal game at World Hockey Championships
Carpenter scored the winning goal in the second period while Nicole Hensley stopped 14 shots in a 3-0 semifinal shutout of Finland.