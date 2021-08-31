High schools

fb-pixel Skip to main content

Latest news in Sports

Globe girls’ volleyball Top 20 rankings

Girls’ volleyball Top 20 35 minutes ago

Globe football Top 20 rankings

Football Top 20 38 minutes ago

Globe field hockey Top 20 rankings

Field hockey Top 20 41 minutes ago

Globe girls’ soccer Top 20 rankings

Girls' soccer Top 20 42 minutes ago

NFL
Deshaun Watson has played five seasons in the NFL.

As Deshaun Watson trade speculation swirls, Dolphins coach says team wants players with ‘high character’

The Dolphins have declined to confirm or deny reports they have engaged in trade talks to acquire Watson from the Houston Texans.

Globe boys’ soccer Top 20 rankings

Boys' soccer Top 20

US OPEN
Naomi Osaka smiles during her straight sets win over Marie Bouzkova.

Returns at US Open: Naomi Osaka wins first major match since break, while fans face delays at Flushing Meadows

Osaka, who took a mental health break after withdrawing from the French Open, was a 6-4, 6-1 winner over Marie Bouzkova on a day when spectators were back for the first time since 2019.

Women's world hockey championship | Semifinal: US 3, Finland 0
Alex Carpenter (second from left) celebrates her second-period goal with jubilant teammates.

Alex Carpenter leads US women to gold-medal game at World Hockey Championships

Carpenter scored the winning goal in the second period while Nicole Hensley stopped 14 shots in a 3-0 semifinal shutout of Finland.