Sun 90, Lynx 60
DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas lead Sun to a rout of the Lynx in WNBA playoff opener
The Sun made 16 of their 30 shots from behind the arc and held Minnesota to 35 percent shooting overall.
Indecent assault charge against Rodman Arena owner Rob Barletta dropped; SafeSport status remains uncertain
A Norfolk County assistant district attorney told the court the prosecution was unable to proceed because the alleged victim of the assault in 2021 declined to testify.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic isn’t surprised he keeps winning Grand Slam titles. We shouldn’t be, either.
Djokovic won his 24th major title on Sunday at age 36, and shows few signs of slowing down.
US OPEN
Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev to capture the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title
Djokovic emerged from an exhilarating and exhausting U.S. Open final with a 24th Grand Slam title on Sunday night, using every ounce of his energy and some serve-and-volley guile to get past Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
NASCAR
Tyler Reddick takes advantage of late caution, holds off car owner Denny Hamlin to win NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas
Reddick took advantage of a late caution and fresh tires to rocket past six others in a two-lap sprint to the finish Sunday, and he punched his ticket to the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with his win at Kansas Speedway.
Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales resigns after nonconsensual kiss at Women’s World Cup final
Suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has resigned from his post after a kiss scandal which tarnished Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup.
US OPEN
Novak Djokovic reaches 10th US Open men’s final; will face Daniil Medvedev in rematch of 2021 clash
Shelton, 16 years Djokovic's junior, made things interesting in the third set by breaking twice, earning a set point and erasing a match point on the way to forcing the concluding tiebreaker, but Djokovic pulled out the win.
US OPEN
Even Coco Gauff is starting to believe as she faces rising No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, her first US Open women’s final
“I do think I’m giving myself more credit more,” Gauff said Thursday night after securing a place in her second career Grand Slam final. "I’ve been trying to speak more positively of myself and actually telling myself that I’m a great player.”