Latest news in Sports

High School Sports

High school football scores: See which teams won on Friday night

The final weekend of regular-season games is upon us, and teams are jockeying for playoff position. See all the results in our scores database. 16 minutes ago

Peter Abraham | On Baseball
Manager Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves looked on prior to Game Three of the World Series against the Houston Astros at Truist Park on Oct. 29, 2021.

Atlanta Braves choose data over drama and win Game 3

For most of Braves manager Brian Snitker’s career, the idea of taking a pitcher off the mound during a no-hitter would have been ridiculed. But now managers understand that a rested group of relievers improves the odds of winning far more than seeing how long a tiring starter can chase history.

Sports Log
Bears linebacker Khalil Mack had just one tackle in last week’s 38-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Bears to go on without LB Mack

A foot injury has plagued the star linebacker since early in the season and the Bears will rest him in hopes of healing it.

Blackhawks goalie Antti Niemi kisses the Stanley Cup on the ice after the Blackhawks won it on June 9, 2010. In a letter addressed to Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald, Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz wrote Brad Aldrich's conduct disqualifies him being included on the Cup, and the team made a mistake by submitting his name.

Hockey Hall will obscure Brad Aldrich’s name on the Stanley Cup

The request to x-out the name of the former Blackhawks video coach accused of sexually assaulting a player was deemed “appropriate," with more discussion to come on how to best complete the request.

Sports Log
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani voted AL player of the year by fellow major leaguers

Philadelphia outfielder Bryce Harper was voted National League outstanding player.

GOLF
The 11th hole at The Country Club in Brookline will be one of the shortest holes in US Open history.

USGA unveils new course routing for 2022 US Open at The Country Club

There will be a new hole that has never been used in an Open at The Country Club — a 130-yard, downhill par-3 that will serve as the 11th.

Sports Log
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov makes his way to the bench after he was injured during the third period against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 16.

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov out 8-10 weeks after undergoing surgery

Kucherov was injured Oct. 16 in Tampa Bay’s third game of the season. He could be back playing just before or after the New Year.

Cohasset football player Jackie Lyons examined the shattered press box, a casualty of the nor'easter.

Storm damage includes a destroyed press box at Cohasset High School’s field

The press box at Alumni Field was knocked off the bleachers and shattered in the school’s back parking lot.