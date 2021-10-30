At a glance
High school football scores: See which teams won on Friday night
The final weekend of regular-season games is upon us, and teams are jockeying for playoff position. See all the results in our scores database. 16 minutes ago
Peter Abraham | On Baseball
Atlanta Braves choose data over drama and win Game 3
For most of Braves manager Brian Snitker’s career, the idea of taking a pitcher off the mound during a no-hitter would have been ridiculed. But now managers understand that a rested group of relievers improves the odds of winning far more than seeing how long a tiring starter can chase history.
Bears to go on without LB Mack
A foot injury has plagued the star linebacker since early in the season and the Bears will rest him in hopes of healing it.
Hockey Hall will obscure Brad Aldrich’s name on the Stanley Cup
The request to x-out the name of the former Blackhawks video coach accused of sexually assaulting a player was deemed “appropriate," with more discussion to come on how to best complete the request.
Shohei Ohtani voted AL player of the year by fellow major leaguers
Philadelphia outfielder Bryce Harper was voted National League outstanding player.
GOLF
USGA unveils new course routing for 2022 US Open at The Country Club
There will be a new hole that has never been used in an Open at The Country Club — a 130-yard, downhill par-3 that will serve as the 11th.
Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov out 8-10 weeks after undergoing surgery
Kucherov was injured Oct. 16 in Tampa Bay’s third game of the season. He could be back playing just before or after the New Year.
Storm damage includes a destroyed press box at Cohasset High School’s field
The press box at Alumni Field was knocked off the bleachers and shattered in the school’s back parking lot.