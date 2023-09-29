At a glance
golf
Europe builds huge lead in Ryder Cup as US fails to win a single match on the first day
The home side won all four matches in the morning and came away with a 6½-1½ lead.
Judge says she is ending conservatorship between former NFL player Michael Oher and Memphis couple
Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes said she is terminating the agreement reached in 2004 that allowed Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy to control Oher’s finances.
sports business
Fenway Sports Group is bidding for a minority stake in the PGA Tour
A North American investment could have ramifications on the tour’s pending merger with the LIV series.
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship
Kelce said it was “awesome” how everyone treated Swift in the suite and added that they all had great things to say about her.
Olympic doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva starts in Switzerland
The doping case involving teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva that marred the 2022 Beijing Olympics returned to the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday.
BC swimmers and divers push back on suspension for alleged hazing
Nearly 30 team members have requested that the university immediately lift the program’s indefinite suspension.
YANKEES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 4
Yankees rally past Diamondbacks not once, but three times as they look to avoid first losing season in 30 years
New York needs three wins in its final six games to avoid its first losing season since 1992.
Dennis Eckersley and Doc Rivers will be among the 2023 honorees at The Tradition
Briana Scurry, Bob Sweeney, and Dana White also will be celebrated Nov. 29 at TD Garden as part of the Sports Museum's annual event.