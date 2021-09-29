fb-pixel Skip to main content

At a glance

Baseball

NFL

NHL

NBA

College football

MLS

Golf

WNBA

High schools

Tennis

Premier League

College hockey

College basketball

Snowsports

Viewers' guide

Latest news in Sports

US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testified during a Sept. 15 Senate Judiciary hearing about the inspector general's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation.

Simone Biles says in new interview that she ‘should have quit way before Tokyo’

In an interview with New York Magazine, Biles revealed her reasoning for stepping to the sidelines was far more complicated than first reported.

Manny Pacquiao.

Boxing great Manny Pacquiao announces retirement

The eight-division world champion and Philippines senator on Wednesday announced his retirement from the ring.

Sports Log
Sun forward Jonquel Jones was won her first WNBA MYP Award after averaging 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks this season.

Sun’s Jonquel Jones and Curt Miller claim WNBA’s major awards

Jonquel Jones received all but one of the 49 first-place votes from a national media panel.

Bryson DeChambeau launched a 417-yard drive in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Bryson DeChambeau advances at the World Long Drive Championship

DeChambeau launched drives of 412, 408, 407, 403 and 401 yards at Mesquite, Nev.

NFL notebook
A fan adjusts his mask before a game between the Seahawks and the Titans, Sept. 19.

NFL urges players, team staff to report COVID-19 symptoms

The NFL has a video to stress the importance, featuring coaches Pete Carroll, Andy Reid, John Harbaugh and Ron Rivera.

Cowboys 41, Eagles 21
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was efficient, going 21 of 26 for 238 yards without an interception.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott throws three TD passes in his first home game since his excruciating injury

The Cowboys routed the Eagles before 93,267 at AT&T Stadium.

US Mid-Amateur
Yaroslav Merkulov sinks a putt during stroke play on Sunday.

Yaroslav Merkulov earns medalist honors at US Mid-Amateur, Hayes Brown advances to match play with dramatic eagle hole-out

Merkulov's championship record 9-under on Sunday held up in stroke play, while the Round of 64 kicked off on Monday.

Ryder Cup
Captain Steve Stricker (right) called the US Ryder Cup team “the greatest team of all time.”

The US was dominant, but it has to win in Europe to really turn tide in Ryder Cup

Five years ago, the Americans routed Europe, then two years later they were beaten on foreign soil.