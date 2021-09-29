At a glance
Latest news in Sports
Simone Biles says in new interview that she ‘should have quit way before Tokyo’
In an interview with New York Magazine, Biles revealed her reasoning for stepping to the sidelines was far more complicated than first reported.
Boxing great Manny Pacquiao announces retirement
The eight-division world champion and Philippines senator on Wednesday announced his retirement from the ring.
Sports Log
Sun’s Jonquel Jones and Curt Miller claim WNBA’s major awards
Jonquel Jones received all but one of the 49 first-place votes from a national media panel.
Bryson DeChambeau advances at the World Long Drive Championship
DeChambeau launched drives of 412, 408, 407, 403 and 401 yards at Mesquite, Nev.
NFL notebook
NFL urges players, team staff to report COVID-19 symptoms
The NFL has a video to stress the importance, featuring coaches Pete Carroll, Andy Reid, John Harbaugh and Ron Rivera.
Cowboys 41, Eagles 21
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott throws three TD passes in his first home game since his excruciating injury
The Cowboys routed the Eagles before 93,267 at AT&T Stadium.
US Mid-Amateur
Yaroslav Merkulov earns medalist honors at US Mid-Amateur, Hayes Brown advances to match play with dramatic eagle hole-out
Merkulov's championship record 9-under on Sunday held up in stroke play, while the Round of 64 kicked off on Monday.
Ryder Cup
The US was dominant, but it has to win in Europe to really turn tide in Ryder Cup
Five years ago, the Americans routed Europe, then two years later they were beaten on foreign soil.