High schools

At a glance

On the air

Latest news in Sports

Athletes will do their part to get out the vote in 2020

Jayson Tatum, Alex Morgan, and many others will be ambassadors for Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” initiative. 2 hours ago

Saints beat Falcons to clinch third straight NFC South title

Taysom Hill blocked a punt to set up his 3-yard touchdown catch, later scored on a 30-yard run and the New Orleans Saints clinched their third straight NFC South title by beating the Atlanta Falcons 26-18 on Thursday night.

No. 5 Maryland to get Harvard next

The Crimson (5-2) got 16 points from Justin Bassey and made all 22 of their free throws en route to a 62-51 win over Texas A&M.

Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin is the favorite, and other storylines to watch at Killington’s World Cup

The popular American has a sterling record at the Vermont resort, which she considers “a safe haven.”

For some ski racers, Killington’s World Cup event is about a lot more than making the podium

The opportunity to compete at the highest level can be a springboard to regular appearances on the World Cup circuit.

Stephen F. Austin stuns No. 1 Duke, 85-83 in OT

Nathan Bain stole the ball and hit a layup at the overtime buzzer and Stephen F. Austin knocked off No. 1 Duke 85-83 on Tuesday night.

Russians’ doping cover-up is detailed in World Anti-Doping Agency report

The plot to deceive included manipulating and deleting data WADA was to use to prosecute doping cases.

Ravens keep heat on Patriots in chase for home-field advantage

Red-hot Baltimore crushes Rams, stays one game back of New England in AFC playoff picture.