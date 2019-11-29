High schools

Jayson Tatum, Alex Morgan, and many others will be ambassadors for Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” initiative. 2 hours ago
Taysom Hill blocked a punt to set up his 3-yard touchdown catch, later scored on a 30-yard run and the New Orleans Saints clinched their third straight NFC South title by beating the Atlanta Falcons 26-18 on Thursday night.
The Crimson (5-2) got 16 points from Justin Bassey and made all 22 of their free throws en route to a 62-51 win over Texas A&M.
The popular American has a sterling record at the Vermont resort, which she considers “a safe haven.”
The opportunity to compete at the highest level can be a springboard to regular appearances on the World Cup circuit.
Nathan Bain stole the ball and hit a layup at the overtime buzzer and Stephen F. Austin knocked off No. 1 Duke 85-83 on Tuesday night.
The plot to deceive included manipulating and deleting data WADA was to use to prosecute doping cases.
Red-hot Baltimore crushes Rams, stays one game back of New England in AFC playoff picture.