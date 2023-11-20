scorecardresearch Skip to main content

dan shaughnessy

If I used these old Boston sports references, would you know what I mean?

Sure, we like to drop in an old reference now and then, but they're classics and timeless, aren't they? 13 minutes ago

Auto racing

Formula 1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Max Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season

Verstappen won his 18th race of the season with a pass of Charles Leclerc at the Las Vegas Grand Prix Saturday night.

Men's tennis

Novak Djokovic wins record seventh ATP Finals men’s tennis title

Djokovic took 1 hour, 43 minutes to win, 6-3, 6-3, as the Serbian continues to reach new heights at the age of 36.

BOSTON COLLEGE 73, HARVARD 64

Quinten Post’s double-double rallies Boston College past Harvard for the Eagles’ first 4-0 start in 16 years

Post had 20 points and 19 rebounds and BC has won its first four games for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

BRYANT 61, NO. 10 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 52

Bryant stuns No. 10 Florida Atlantic for its first victory over a ranked opponent

The Bulldogs (2-3) were 0-10 against ranked opponents since becoming full members of Division I — losing those games by an average of 28.8 points.

Tara Sullivan

Women’s professional sports are booming in Boston, and it’s about time

At the intersection of rising interest and greater investment, female athletes and their fans are reaping new rewards.

Kevin Paul Dupont | On Second Thought

Word on the street is that street hockey is making a comeback

Once was the time when streets and parking lots and tennis courts were jammed day and night with kids and sticks, tennis balls, and makeshift nets.