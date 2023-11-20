At a glance
dan shaughnessy
If I used these old Boston sports references, would you know what I mean?
Sure, we like to drop in an old reference now and then, but they're classics and timeless, aren't they? 13 minutes ago
Auto racing
Formula 1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Max Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season
Verstappen won his 18th race of the season with a pass of Charles Leclerc at the Las Vegas Grand Prix Saturday night.
Men's tennis
Novak Djokovic wins record seventh ATP Finals men’s tennis title
Djokovic took 1 hour, 43 minutes to win, 6-3, 6-3, as the Serbian continues to reach new heights at the age of 36.
Max Verstappen won his 18th race of the season Saturday night with a pass of Charles Leclerc at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which turned out to be one of the most competitive events of the season despite a disastrous start to Formula One’s expensive extravaganza.
BOSTON COLLEGE 73, HARVARD 64
Quinten Post’s double-double rallies Boston College past Harvard for the Eagles’ first 4-0 start in 16 years
Post had 20 points and 19 rebounds and BC has won its first four games for the first time since the 2007-08 season.
BRYANT 61, NO. 10 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 52
Bryant stuns No. 10 Florida Atlantic for its first victory over a ranked opponent
The Bulldogs (2-3) were 0-10 against ranked opponents since becoming full members of Division I — losing those games by an average of 28.8 points.
Tara Sullivan
Women’s professional sports are booming in Boston, and it’s about time
At the intersection of rising interest and greater investment, female athletes and their fans are reaping new rewards.
Kevin Paul Dupont | On Second Thought
Word on the street is that street hockey is making a comeback
Once was the time when streets and parking lots and tennis courts were jammed day and night with kids and sticks, tennis balls, and makeshift nets.