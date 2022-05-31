fb-pixel Skip to main content

Latest news in Sports

Rangers 6, Hurricanes 2
Chris Kreider (center) scored twice as the Rangers stunned the Hurricanes in Game 7.

Rangers roll Hurricanes in Game 7 to reach Eastern Conference finals

Igor Shesterkin shut down Carolina and New York's offense did the rest to move within a step of the Stanley Cup Final.

Sports Log
Jeff Gladney, pictured here during his time with the Vikings, died at the age of 25 Monday.

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash

Gladney, 25, died in an accident on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas.

French Open
Novak Djokovic (left) beat Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the French Open last year; they'll play in a quarterfinal Tuesday.

Could Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal, Part 59, be their last?

Djokovic and Nadal have played each other more frequently than any other pair of men in the half-century-plus of Open Era professional tennis, and will extend that record Tuesday.

NCAA Division 3 women's lacrosse championship
The Tufts and Middlebury women's lacrosse teams met for the third time this season in the NCAA national championship, with Middlebury prevailing, 13-5. Niki Mormile carries the ball downfield.

Tufts falls to Middlebury in Division 3 women’s lacrosse national championship

Jane Earley led Middlebury with six goals and an assist.

Golf roundup
Colonial winner Sam Burns also picked up a plaid jacket and a custom-built Schwab Firebird Trans Am..

Sam Burns beats No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in a playoff to win at Colonial

Burns made a 38-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole for his fourth victory in his last 27 starts.

Sports Log
Finland celebrated its fourth world hockey championship title.

Host Finland tops Canada in overtime for world hockey title

Finland completed an Olympics and world double after winning in China in February.

French Open
Rafael Nadal needed 4 1/2 hours and five sets to get by Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the fourth round at the French Open.

Rafael Nadal wins five-setter against Felix Auger-Aliassime in fourth round of French Open

"Being honest, every match that I play here, I don’t know if it’s going to be my last match here in Roland Garros. ... That’s my situation now,” said Nadal. “That’s why I am just trying to enjoy as much as possible.”

NHL notebook
Tyler Motte (left) scored in the first period of the Rangers' Game 6 victory.

Hurricanes, Rangers face Game 7 for a trip to the Eastern Conference final

The game is Monday at Raleigh, N.C., and the winner faces the Lightning.