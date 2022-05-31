At a glance
High schools
College hockey
College basketball
Premier League
Snowsports
Viewers' guide
Latest news in Sports
Rangers 6, Hurricanes 2
Rangers roll Hurricanes in Game 7 to reach Eastern Conference finals
Igor Shesterkin shut down Carolina and New York's offense did the rest to move within a step of the Stanley Cup Final.
Sports Log
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash
Gladney, 25, died in an accident on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas.
French Open
Could Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal, Part 59, be their last?
Djokovic and Nadal have played each other more frequently than any other pair of men in the half-century-plus of Open Era professional tennis, and will extend that record Tuesday.
NCAA Division 3 women's lacrosse championship
Tufts falls to Middlebury in Division 3 women’s lacrosse national championship
Jane Earley led Middlebury with six goals and an assist.
Golf roundup
Sam Burns beats No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in a playoff to win at Colonial
Burns made a 38-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole for his fourth victory in his last 27 starts.
Sports Log
Host Finland tops Canada in overtime for world hockey title
Finland completed an Olympics and world double after winning in China in February.
French Open
Rafael Nadal wins five-setter against Felix Auger-Aliassime in fourth round of French Open
"Being honest, every match that I play here, I don’t know if it’s going to be my last match here in Roland Garros. ... That’s my situation now,” said Nadal. “That’s why I am just trying to enjoy as much as possible.”
NHL notebook
Hurricanes, Rangers face Game 7 for a trip to the Eastern Conference final
The game is Monday at Raleigh, N.C., and the winner faces the Lightning.