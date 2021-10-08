fb-pixel Skip to main content

Ricardo Pepi celebrates his second goal with teammates after the US defeated Jamaica, 2-0, in World Cup qualifying.

Ricardo Pepi scores twice as US defeats Jamaica in World Cup qualifier

The 13th-ranked Americans won their second consecutive qualifier after opening with a pair of draws and improved to 8 points.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield attempts a pass during Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has torn labrum, but will keep playing

Coming off a poor performance against the Vikings, he acknowledged he's wearing a shoulder harness and that “it shouldn't” be impacting his throws.

FILE - North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was fired by the team following a report that detailed the alleged misconduct, which included claims from two former players of sexual coercion.

Steve Malik, owner of North Carolina Courage, apologizes to players after coach Paul Riley accused of sexual harassment

After report led to firing of Courage coach Paul Riley, team owner Steve Malik apologized for the franchise’s “failure” to create a safe environment for his players.

In this June 18, 2019, file photo, Australia's Lisa De Vanna, right, challenges for the ball with Jamaica's Den-Den Blackwood during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match in Grenoble, France. De Vanna, who played 150 games for Australia and was second on the list of all-time of scorers for the women's national team with 47 goals, said she first experienced harassment, abuse and bullying in 2001 when she joined a national women's squad at age 17.

National player alleges sexual abuse in Australian soccer

De Vanna went public with her allegations in the wake of the scandal in the United States, where the National Women’s Soccer League called off games on the weekend and its commissioner quit amid a sexual harassment and misconduct allegations involving a longtime coach.

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was not in attendance for the team's first practice in New York on Monday because the city has a vaccine mandate for all of its sports venues and Irving has not said whether or not he is vaccinated.

Nets Kyrie Irving absent from first practice in New York over vaccine mandate

New York has a mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for athletes who play in or practice in the city.

Bryson DeChambeau (foreground) and Brooks Koepka were teammates on the winning US Ryder Cup team.

Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau taking their feud to a made-for-TV match in Las Vegas

The Nov. 26 12-hole exhibition will be shown on TNT.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized Monday to his family, the team and the team owner, Shad Khan.

Jaguars owner reprimands Urban Meyer for ‘inexcusable’ behavior

Shad Khan said the coach must regain the trust and respect of the team.

Scott Zolak (left) and the rest of the 98.5 crew dominated the summer radio ratings yet again.

Sports Hub dominates summer radio ratings again, WEEI sixth

With a 14.7 share, 98.5 The Sports Hub handily ran away in the ratings in the primary sports radio demographic.