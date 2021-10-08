At a glance
Ricardo Pepi scores twice as US defeats Jamaica in World Cup qualifier
The 13th-ranked Americans won their second consecutive qualifier after opening with a pair of draws and improved to 8 points.
NFL NOTEBOOK
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has torn labrum, but will keep playing
Coming off a poor performance against the Vikings, he acknowledged he's wearing a shoulder harness and that “it shouldn't” be impacting his throws.
Steve Malik, owner of North Carolina Courage, apologizes to players after coach Paul Riley accused of sexual harassment
After report led to firing of Courage coach Paul Riley, team owner Steve Malik apologized for the franchise’s “failure” to create a safe environment for his players.
National player alleges sexual abuse in Australian soccer
De Vanna went public with her allegations in the wake of the scandal in the United States, where the National Women’s Soccer League called off games on the weekend and its commissioner quit amid a sexual harassment and misconduct allegations involving a longtime coach.
Nets Kyrie Irving absent from first practice in New York over vaccine mandate
New York has a mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for athletes who play in or practice in the city.
Golf
Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau taking their feud to a made-for-TV match in Las Vegas
The Nov. 26 12-hole exhibition will be shown on TNT.
NFL notebook
Jaguars owner reprimands Urban Meyer for ‘inexcusable’ behavior
Shad Khan said the coach must regain the trust and respect of the team.
Sports Media
Sports Hub dominates summer radio ratings again, WEEI sixth
With a 14.7 share, 98.5 The Sports Hub handily ran away in the ratings in the primary sports radio demographic.