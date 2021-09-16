At a glance
Latest news in Sports
WNBA: Connecticut Sun 98, New York Liberty 69
WNBA-leading Connecticut Sun win 13th straight game
The Sun routed the New York Liberty, 98-69, at Uncasville, Conn.
Sports Log
Liverpool rallies past AC Milan in Champions League opener
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson capped a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over visiting AC Milan on Wednesday.
Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. not ready to play after surgery, 2021 debut delayed
Beckham will practice on a limited basis this week but will sit out against the Texans Sunday.
figure skating
Norwood’s Maxim Naumov will be on home ice when US International Figure Skating Classic comes to town
Naumov will be one of the favorites in the major international competition, which will be held at the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood.
Aly Raisman criticizes FBI handling of Larry Nassar investigation
Raisman and fellow Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles were among several high-profile gymnasts to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about the FBI’s handling of the Nassar investigation.
tara sullivan
Taking a moment to appreciate how difficult pro sports are, and other thoughts
The superstars often make it look easy, but it really isn't, and Novak Djokovic's loss in the US Open final is the latest example.
Buffalo’s Bills and Sabres to require proof of vaccination from fans
The change comes after reports from fans about lax mask enforcement during the Bills' opening game at Highmark Stadium Sunday.
NASCAR shifts season-opening exhibition to Los Angeles Coliseum
The invitation-only race always was the kickoff to competitive NASCAR racing and held the week before the season-opening Daytona 500.