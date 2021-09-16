fb-pixel Skip to main content

Latest news in Sports

WNBA: Connecticut Sun 98, New York Liberty 69
Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (center) had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

WNBA-leading Connecticut Sun win 13th straight game

The Sun routed the New York Liberty, 98-69, at Uncasville, Conn.

Sports Log
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (center) celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during at 3-2 victory over AC Milan in a Champions League Group B match.

Liverpool rallies past AC Milan in Champions League opener

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson capped a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over visiting AC Milan on Wednesday.

Odell Beckham Jr. tore his left anterior cruciate ligament last October.

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. not ready to play after surgery, 2021 debut delayed

Beckham will practice on a limited basis this week but will sit out against the Texans Sunday.

figure skating
Maxim Naumov is shown competing in the US Championships in Las Vegas in January, in which he finished fifth.

Norwood’s Maxim Naumov will be on home ice when US International Figure Skating Classic comes to town

Naumov will be one of the favorites in the major international competition, which will be held at the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood.

United States Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing Wednesday.

Aly Raisman criticizes FBI handling of Larry Nassar investigation

Raisman and fellow Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles were among several high-profile gymnasts to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about the FBI’s handling of the Nassar investigation.

tara sullivan
Novak Djokovic was on the verge of completing a calendar Grand Slam, but it was not to be.

Taking a moment to appreciate how difficult pro sports are, and other thoughts

The superstars often make it look easy, but it really isn't, and Novak Djokovic's loss in the US Open final is the latest example.

Unvaccinated fans were allowed to attend the Bills game Sunday, but were supposed to wear masks at all times.

Buffalo’s Bills and Sabres to require proof of vaccination from fans

The change comes after reports from fans about lax mask enforcement during the Bills' opening game at Highmark Stadium Sunday.

The annual exhibition Clash has been at Daytona International Speedway since 1979.

NASCAR shifts season-opening exhibition to Los Angeles Coliseum

The invitation-only race always was the kickoff to competitive NASCAR racing and held the week before the season-opening Daytona 500.