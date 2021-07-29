At a glance
High schools
Premier League
College basketball
College football
Snowsports
Viewers' guide
Latest news in Sports
NHL notebook
Brandon Saad to Blues, Corey Perry to Lightning on second day of NHL free agency
The two recent Stanley Cup champions brought in more winning experience. 46 minutes ago
Feds seek money in Nassar’s prison account for restitution
US prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer all money in Larry Nassar’s prison account — about $2,000 — to help provide restitution to five victims as part of his 60-year child porn sentence.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID
Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Baltimore’s first practice of training camp.
‘It’s time to start looking like Team USA.’ Damian Lillard leads US men’s basketball team past Iran
Lillard scored 21 points and the United States rebounded from a loss to France in its Olympics opener with a convincing victory.
Sports Log
Alex Ovechkin signs five-year deal to stay with Capitals
Ovechkin, who negotiated the deal himself, is in sixth place on the NHL's all-time goals list (730).
US softball loses long-awaited rematch with Japan in gold-medal game
Softball was squeezed into seven days and played in Yokohama Baseball Stadium, which was converted into a softball field for the tournament.
MLB notebook
Brewers’ Yelich, Nationals’ Turner on COVID list after positive tests
The Nationals will likely be without their star shortstop for the next several days, while the Brewers will be missing the 2018 National League MVP for more than a week.
OLYMPIC NOTEBOOK
After 13-year absence, United States and Japan to square off for Olympic softball gold again
The Americans ended pool play with a 5-0 record after Monday's walkoff win, and will try to avenge their championship loss to the host team from 2008.