fb-pixel Skip to main content

At a glance

Baseball

NHL

NBA

NFL

MLS

Golf

WNBA

High schools

Tennis

Premier League

College hockey

College basketball

College football

Snowsports

Viewers' guide

Latest news in Sports

NHL notebook
After losing the Stanley Cup to the Lightning for two straight seasons, Corey Perry decided to join them.

Brandon Saad to Blues, Corey Perry to Lightning on second day of NHL free agency

The two recent Stanley Cup champions brought in more winning experience. 46 minutes ago

Larry Nassar, former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts.

Feds seek money in Nassar’s prison account for restitution

US prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer all money in Larry Nassar’s prison account — about $2,000 — to help provide restitution to five victims as part of his 60-year child porn sentence.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson stands on the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Baltimore. Lamar Jackson was not practicing with the Baltimore Ravens at the start of their first practice of training camp Wednesday, July 28.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID

Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Baltimore’s first practice of training camp.

Jayson Tatum (left) scored 14 points for the US men's basketball team Wednesday.

‘It’s time to start looking like Team USA.’ Damian Lillard leads US men’s basketball team past Iran

Lillard scored 21 points and the United States rebounded from a loss to France in its Olympics opener with a convincing victory.

Sports Log
Defenses around the NHL will have to keep looking out for Alex Ovechkin (left), who will be in a Capitals uniform for five more years.

Alex Ovechkin signs five-year deal to stay with Capitals

Ovechkin, who negotiated the deal himself, is in sixth place on the NHL's all-time goals list (730).

People watch a 400 inch screen showing US pitcher Monica Abbott in the softball game between Japan and the United States at a public viewing at Takasaki City Theatre in Takasaki.

US softball loses long-awaited rematch with Japan in gold-medal game

Softball was squeezed into seven days and played in Yokohama Baseball Stadium, which was converted into a softball field for the tournament.

MLB notebook
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Brewers’ Yelich, Nationals’ Turner on COVID list after positive tests

The Nationals will likely be without their star shortstop for the next several days, while the Brewers will be missing the 2018 National League MVP for more than a week.

OLYMPIC NOTEBOOK
Kelsey Stewart celebrates her walkoff home run to give the United States a victory over Japan in pool play Monday.

After 13-year absence, United States and Japan to square off for Olympic softball gold again

The Americans ended pool play with a 5-0 record after Monday's walkoff win, and will try to avenge their championship loss to the host team from 2008.