The former Celtics center was a flop in the first season of a four-year contract worth $97 million and lost his starting spot late in the season. 1 hour ago
Nearly 16,000 New England sports fans responded to the ninth annual poll, which was e-mailed out Nov. 6-15
Marshall brought the Shockers to the Final Four in 2013, their first national semifinal appearance since 1965.
Nicholas Gioacchini and Sebastian Soto scored their first two international goals for the US men's soccer team in a 6-2 rout.
He could form an exciting back court with fellow All-Star Devin Booker.
Woods never gave up, and his play in the final six holes showed his character and stature in the game.
The defending champion went from 3-under to 4-over par after hitting three shots in the water.
The No. 2-ranked Nadal is looking to follow up his recent French Open title with his first ATP Finals championship.