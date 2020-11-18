fb-pixel

76ers trade Al Horford to Thunder after just one season in Philadelphia

The former Celtics center was a flop in the first season of a four-year contract worth $97 million and lost his starting spot late in the season. 1 hour ago

Survey says ... New England fans admire Belichick, Bogaerts, and Bergeron

Nearly 16,000 New England sports fans responded to the ninth annual poll, which was e-mailed out Nov. 6-15

Wichita State men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall resigns in wake of abuse investigation

Marshall brought the Shockers to the Final Four in 2013, their first national semifinal appearance since 1965.

A youthful US men’s soccer team routs Panama

Nicholas Gioacchini and Sebastian Soto scored their first two international goals for the US men's soccer team in a 6-2 rout.

Chris Paul sent from Thunder to the Suns for 4 players and a first-round pick

He could form an exciting back court with fellow All-Star Devin Booker.

Masters takeaways: After a 12th-hole disaster, Tiger Woods delivered one of the classiest moments of his career

Woods never gave up, and his play in the final six holes showed his character and stature in the game.

Tiger Woods gets a 10 on the par-3 12th hole, but closes strong with birdies on five of his last six holes

The defending champion went from 3-under to 4-over par after hitting three shots in the water.

Dominic Thiem, Rafael Nadal start off on the right foot at ATP Finals

The No. 2-ranked Nadal is looking to follow up his recent French Open title with his first ATP Finals championship.