Latest news in Sports

Heat 115, Hawks 91
Miami's Duncan Robinson was 8 of 9 from 3-point range.

Duncan Robinson makes franchise playoff record eight 3-pointers as Heat rout Hawks in Game 1

Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Heat. 41 minutes ago

NASCAR
File -- Kevin Harvick had to end his family vacation earlier than planned in order to return to work for NASCAR's Easter Sunday dirt-covered race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR drivers under caution as they approach TV ratings-inspired Easter race

NASCAR since its 1949 inaugural season deliberately used Easter as an off weekend — often the first natural break in a 38-race season — and industry personnel slotted that week for a rare vacation.

Angels 9, Rangers 6
Corey Seager was intentionally walked with the bases loaded in the fourth inning.

Bases-loaded intentional walk part of Angels’ win over Rangers

The Angels gave Corey Seager the Barry Bonds treatment, but won anyway, as Shohei Ohtani hit two homers.

Hawks 107, Cavaliers 101
Hawks guard Trae Young (center) scored 32 of his 38 points in the second half.

Trae Young carries Hawks past Cavaliers for No. 8 playoff seed in East

The Hawks will face top-seeded Miami in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

NBA
Luka Doncic (center) was injured in the Mavericks' regular-season finale April 10.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic listed as doubtful for Saturday’s playoff opener against Jazz

Doncic strained his left calf in the regular-season finale and didn’t practice all week.

NBA notebook
The Clippers' Paul George scored 34 points in a 109-104 loss at Minnesota on Tuesday in the first play-in game.

Clippers will be without Paul George for Friday’s play-in game against Pelicans

George has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Yankees 3, Blue Jays 0
Aroldis Chapman threw just four of 16 pitches for strikes and walked the bottom three batters in Toronto's order.

Closer Aroldis Chapman needs to be saved as Yankees escape, beat Blue Jays

Michael King escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam created by Chapman.

NBA
Stephen Curry hasn't played since March 16, when he was injured battling for a loose ball with Celtic Marcus Smart.

Warriors star Stephen Curry optimistic about returning for Game 1 of the playoffs Saturday

Curry took a key step in his recovery from a sprained ligament in his left foot when he scrimmaged Thursday.