Latest news in Sports
Heat 115, Hawks 91
Duncan Robinson makes franchise playoff record eight 3-pointers as Heat rout Hawks in Game 1
Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Heat. 41 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR drivers under caution as they approach TV ratings-inspired Easter race
NASCAR since its 1949 inaugural season deliberately used Easter as an off weekend — often the first natural break in a 38-race season — and industry personnel slotted that week for a rare vacation.
Angels 9, Rangers 6
Bases-loaded intentional walk part of Angels’ win over Rangers
The Angels gave Corey Seager the Barry Bonds treatment, but won anyway, as Shohei Ohtani hit two homers.
Hawks 107, Cavaliers 101
Trae Young carries Hawks past Cavaliers for No. 8 playoff seed in East
The Hawks will face top-seeded Miami in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
NBA
Mavericks star Luka Doncic listed as doubtful for Saturday’s playoff opener against Jazz
Doncic strained his left calf in the regular-season finale and didn’t practice all week.
NBA notebook
Clippers will be without Paul George for Friday’s play-in game against Pelicans
George has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Yankees 3, Blue Jays 0
Closer Aroldis Chapman needs to be saved as Yankees escape, beat Blue Jays
Michael King escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam created by Chapman.
NBA
Warriors star Stephen Curry optimistic about returning for Game 1 of the playoffs Saturday
Curry took a key step in his recovery from a sprained ligament in his left foot when he scrimmaged Thursday.