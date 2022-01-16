At a glance
Latest news in Sports
UFC
Methuen’s Calvin Kattar showed he’s still a threat with dominating win
Kattar swept all five rounds in a unanimous decision win over the streaking Giga Chikadze. 16 minutes ago
Tennis
Novak Djokovic loses final bid to stay in Australia, and won’t be able to play in Australian Open
Novak Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open were dashed Sunday after a court dismissed the top-ranked tennis star’s appeal against a deportation order.
SONY OPEN
Russell Henley holds off Hideki Matsuyama to take two-shot lead at Sony Open
This is hardly a two-man race at Waialae, a course with a history of players coming out of the pack with something in the low 60s.
Sports Log
Death of Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez ruled a suicide
The Tarrant County (Texas) medical examiner’s office released the finding on Thursday, three days after the 28-year-old’s body was found.
Beijing reports Omicron case 3 weeks before Winter Olympics
Beijing reported the city’s first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, adding pressure on authorities to stem a potential outbreak less than three weeks before the Winter Olympics begin.
NFL
Former NFL player Saousoalii Siavii Jr. found dead in Kansas federal prison
In August 2019, Siavii was arrested and later charged with being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms.
NFL
Bears interview Brian Flores for head coach job
The Bears also interviewed Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for their vacant GM position.
Tennis
Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert says she has ovarian cancer
She learned of the cancer last month and began chemotherapy treatments this week.