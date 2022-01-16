fb-pixel Skip to main content

UFC
Calvin Kattar put on one of the best performances of his career in his return to the Octagon.

Methuen’s Calvin Kattar showed he’s still a threat with dominating win

Kattar swept all five rounds in a unanimous decision win over the streaking Giga Chikadze. 16 minutes ago

Tennis
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic loses final bid to stay in Australia, and won’t be able to play in Australian Open

Novak Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open were dashed Sunday after a court dismissed the top-ranked tennis star’s appeal against a deportation order.

SONY OPEN
So much depends on Russell Henley, who dropped two shots and made enough birdies to keep his distance Saturday as he goes for his second win at the Sony Open.

Russell Henley holds off Hideki Matsuyama to take two-shot lead at Sony Open

This is hardly a two-man race at Waialae, a course with a history of players coming out of the pack with something in the low 60s.

Sports Log
Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez.

Death of Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez ruled a suicide

The Tarrant County (Texas) medical examiner’s office released the finding on Thursday, three days after the 28-year-old’s body was found.

A security personnel stands guard at the entrance to Shougang Park ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing, China, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Beijing said it will conduct the winter games in a so-called closed loop, with participants only allowed to move between Olympic venues and other related facilities, and to use designated transport services. Photographer: Andrea Verdelli/Bloomberg

Beijing reports Omicron case 3 weeks before Winter Olympics

Beijing reported the city’s first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, adding pressure on authorities to stem a potential outbreak less than three weeks before the Winter Olympics begin.

NFL
Saousoalii Siavii Jr. was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of 2004 and spent two seasons with Kansas City.

Former NFL player Saousoalii Siavii Jr. found dead in Kansas federal prison

In August 2019, Siavii was arrested and later charged with being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms.

NFL
Brian Flores went 24-25 in three years as coach of the Dolphins.

Bears interview Brian Flores for head coach job

The Bears also interviewed Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for their vacant GM position.

Tennis
Chris Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in 1995.

Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert says she has ovarian cancer

She learned of the cancer last month and began chemotherapy treatments this week.