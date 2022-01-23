At a glance
Latest news in Sports
Down under, a tennis star cheers for her family’s Buffalo Bills
As a Pittsburgh Steelers fan whose parents ended up buying the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, Jessica Pegula has had to adapt. But she is in deep now, extolling the leadership virtues of quarterback Josh Allen even as she competes in the Australian Open and taking the court in an outfit whose red, white, and blue hues summon the Bills’ colors, thanks to her sponsor thinking ahead.
Sports Log
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso sidelined by broken wrist after foul
It’s another tough blow for Chicago after it announced that guard Lonzo Ball needs arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.
Golf roundup
Nelly Korda holds one-shot lead going into final round of LPGA opener
Danielle Kang, the runner-up at this tournament a year ago, and Gaby Lopez, the 2020 TOC champion, each went bogey-free in matching Korda’s 69, and will begin the final round one shot back.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
Daniil Medvedev reaches fourth round of Australian Open for fourth straight year
He lost last year’s Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia for failing to meet COID-19 vaccination criteria.
Scoreboard: Green Bay Packers take on San Francisco 49ers during NFC divisional playoff
The Cincinnati Bengals are playing the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. during the AFC divisional playoff game.
Christopher L. Gasper
NFL’s double standard when it comes to Black coaches on display once again
The previous four head coaching hiring cycles produced 27 job openings; three of them went to Black coaches.
sports log
NFL notebook
Giants name Joe Schoen of Bills as their new GM
Schoen helped rebuild the Bills, who have made the playoffs four of five seasons.