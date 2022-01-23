fb-pixel Skip to main content

Jessica Pegula.

Down under, a tennis star cheers for her family’s Buffalo Bills

As a Pittsburgh Steelers fan whose parents ended up buying the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, Jessica Pegula has had to adapt. But she is in deep now, extolling the leadership virtues of quarterback Josh Allen even as she competes in the Australian Open and taking the court in an outfit whose red, white, and blue hues summon the Bills’ colors, thanks to her sponsor thinking ahead.

Sports Log
Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen (left) fouls Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso during the second half Friday night. The Bucks won, 94-90.

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso sidelined by broken wrist after foul

It’s another tough blow for Chicago after it announced that guard Lonzo Ball needs arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Golf roundup
With four birdies and a bogey, world No. 1 Nelly Korda reached 13-under par and holds a one-shot lead after the third round of the Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando.

Nelly Korda holds one-shot lead going into final round of LPGA opener

Danielle Kang, the runner-up at this tournament a year ago, and Gaby Lopez, the 2020 TOC champion, each went bogey-free in matching Korda’s 69, and will begin the final round one shot back.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN
After playing through jeers from the crowd when he played Australian Nick Kyprios, Daniil Medvedev celebrates after a quieter victory against Botic Van de Zandschulp during their third-round match at the Australian Open.

Daniil Medvedev reaches fourth round of Australian Open for fourth straight year

He lost last year’s Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia for failing to meet COID-19 vaccination criteria.

Scoreboard: Green Bay Packers take on San Francisco 49ers during NFC divisional playoff

The Cincinnati Bengals are playing the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. during the AFC divisional playoff game.

Christopher L. Gasper
Miami's Brian Flores (left) and Houston's David Culley were on opposing sidelines in November, but today are both looking for work.

NFL’s double standard when it comes to Black coaches on display once again

The previous four head coaching hiring cycles produced 27 job openings; three of them went to Black coaches.

sports log
Nelly Korda birdied the par-4 18th hole to finish her second round in Orlando on Friday.

Top-ranked Nelly Korda birdies her way to one-shot lead in LPGA tournament

The No. 1 player in the LPGA is 10-under-par for the tournament after she finished with seven birdies in Friday's second round at Orlando.

NFL notebook
Joe Schoen faces a major rebuilding process with the Giants, who have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in 2012.

Giants name Joe Schoen of Bills as their new GM

Schoen helped rebuild the Bills, who have made the playoffs four of five seasons.