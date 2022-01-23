Down under, a tennis star cheers for her family’s Buffalo Bills

As a Pittsburgh Steelers fan whose parents ended up buying the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, Jessica Pegula has had to adapt. But she is in deep now, extolling the leadership virtues of quarterback Josh Allen even as she competes in the Australian Open and taking the court in an outfit whose red, white, and blue hues summon the Bills’ colors, thanks to her sponsor thinking ahead. 12:42 a.m.