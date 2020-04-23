fb-pixel

At a glance

Coronavirus

High schools

NHL

NBA

Baseball

College hockey

College basketball

Golf

MLS

Premier League

Tennis

Snowsports

NFL

College football

On the air

Latest news in Sports

Minor league negotiators question MLB in talks

They want to know what the structure would be if MLB takes over their operation next year.

Muffet McGraw retires as Notre Dame women’s basketball coach

After 33 years, McGraw, winner of two national championships, believed now was the right time to step down.

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Thursday

No live sports? We have you covered. Here’s a look at the best rebroadcasts each day.

Coronavirus notebook

New Orleans Saints cancel offseason program

Team told players they were not required to report to club headquarters until training camp.

The NWHL is adding a sixth team and expanding into Toronto

The franchise hasn't been named yet, but it has an ownership group stacked with local connections, headed by ex-Harvard captain Johanna Boynton and former Brown coach Margaret “Digit” Murphy as its president.

Berlin Marathon organizers say race can’t be run as planned in September

The Berlin Marathon says the race cannot be held as planned in September because of new restrictions in the city related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Will A-Rod and JLo buy the New York Mets?

The 44-year-old former All-Star and the 50-year-old entertainer are reported to have a combined net worth of around $700 million.

South Korea’s baseball preseason underway in empty stadiums

The season will start May 5, but the KBO wasted no time getting exhibition games going.