Women's Hockey
Boston Pride’s Loren Gabel named Premier Hockey Federation’s Most Valuable Player
Gabel also earned Newcomer of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year awards after scoring 40 points in 22 games. 2 hours ago
Brittney Griner gets emotional while speaking to reporters for first time since Russian detainment
"You're going to be faced with adversities in life. This was a pretty big one. I just relied on my hard work to get through it," Griner said Thursday.
NBA
New Rockets coach Ime Udoka apologizes for incident that prompted his Celtics departure: ‘I feel much more remorse even now’
Rockets leaders said they did their "due diligence," but didn't say whether they got the details of the Celtics' private investigation into the situation that cost Udoka his job in Boston.
sports business
White Stadium set to get a renovation, with an eye to luring a women’s pro soccer team
If nothing else, the upgrade to the stadium is seen by city leaders as a boon for Boston Public School student-athletes.
GAME 4: MAPLE LEAFS 5, LIGHTNING 4 (OT)
Maple Leafs rally (again) to top Lightning in overtime (again) for a 3-1 series lead
The Lightning built a 4-1 lead that the Maple Leafs erased with three goals — two by Auston Matthews — in a span of 6 minutes 20 seconds.
sports media
ESPN begins layoffs as part of Disney’s plan to cut 7,000 jobs
On-air talent is not expected to be cut in this round, but will be affected in another round later this year.
NASCAR
Kyle Busch wins at Talladega in double overtime and under caution
It was the second win of the season for Busch in his new No. 8 Chevrolet and second career victory at Talladega — 15 years apart.
Marathon
Kelvin Kiptum wins London Marathon in second-fastest time ever; Sifan Hassan takes women’s title in stunning comeback
Kiptum missed out on Eliud Kipchoge's world record by just 16 seconds.