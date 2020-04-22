The franchise hasn't been named yet, but it has an ownership group stacked with local connections, headed by ex-Harvard captain Johanna Boynton and former Brown coach Margaret “Digit” Murphy as its president.
The Berlin Marathon says the race cannot be held as planned in September because of new restrictions in the city related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 44-year-old former All-Star and the 50-year-old entertainer are reported to have a combined net worth of around $700 million.
The season will start May 5, but the KBO wasted no time getting exhibition games going.
ESPN reported the Patriots will send the rights to Gronkowski, who retired after the 2018 season, and a seventh-round pick, in exchange for a fourth rounder.
No live sports? We have you covered. Here’s a look at the best rebroadcasts each day.
CEO Sarah Hirshland said the exact nature of the cuts would be determined by the end of May.
BC's AJ Dillon and three players from Rhode Island are among the New England hopefuls.