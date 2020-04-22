fb-pixel

At a glance

Coronavirus

High schools

NHL

NBA

Baseball

College hockey

College basketball

Golf

MLS

Premier League

Tennis

Snowsports

NFL

College football

On the air

Latest news in Sports

The NWHL is adding a sixth team and expanding into Toronto

The franchise hasn't been named yet, but it has an ownership group stacked with local connections, headed by ex-Harvard captain Johanna Boynton and former Brown coach Margaret “Digit” Murphy as its president.

Berlin Marathon organizers say race can’t be run as planned in September

The Berlin Marathon says the race cannot be held as planned in September because of new restrictions in the city related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Will A-Rod and JLo buy the New York Mets?

The 44-year-old former All-Star and the 50-year-old entertainer are reported to have a combined net worth of around $700 million.

South Korea’s baseball preseason underway in empty stadiums

The season will start May 5, but the KBO wasted no time getting exhibition games going.

Patriots agree to trade retired Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers to reunite with Tom Brady

ESPN reported the Patriots will send the rights to Gronkowski, who retired after the 2018 season, and a seventh-round pick, in exchange for a fourth rounder.

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Wednesday

No live sports? We have you covered. Here’s a look at the best rebroadcasts each day.

US Olympic committee bracing for cuts of 10-20 percent because of pandemic

CEO Sarah Hirshland said the exact nature of the cuts would be determined by the end of May.

A look at NFL Draft prospects with New England ties

BC's AJ Dillon and three players from Rhode Island are among the New England hopefuls.