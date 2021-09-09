fb-pixel Skip to main content

Latest news in Sports

The Columbus Crew won the MLS Cup in 2020.

Major League Soccer playoffs schedule includes a Thanksgiving game and a Dec. 11 MLS Cup title game

The 2021 MLS Cup playoffs will kick off with doubleheaders of first-round games on Nov. 20, 21, and 23.

Bruce Arena's New England Revolution have the best record in Major League Soccer.

Fans have taken notice of the Revolution, and other takeaways from the annual New England sports survey

The 10th annual New England Sports Survey, conducted by Sudbury-based Channel Media & Market Research, contained some interesting data about fans' preferences.

In this Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2010 file photo, Former Notre Dame football running back Terry Brennan poses at his home in Glenview, Ill. Terry Brennan, a star halfback on three unbeaten Notre Dame teams who was hailed as a wunderkind when he succeeded Irish coaching great Frank Leahy at just 25 years old, has died, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. He was 93.

Terry Brennan, Youthful Notre Dame Football Coach, Dies at 93

Terry Brennan was one of Leahy’s Lads, the elusive runners, strong-armed passers and muscular linemen who propelled Notre Dame to four national football championships under coach Frank Leahy in the 1940s.

NFL notebook
Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers take on the Cowboys in the NFL season opener Thursday.

Tom Brady and the Bucs open Thursday night, but as much focus will be on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Prescott is returning from a gruesome ankle injury that derailed the 2020 season for the Cowboys.

Baseball
Yankees starter Gerrit Cole (center) was forced out of the game with Toronto in the fourth inning with left hamstring tightness.

With Gerrit Cole ailing and the Yankees slumping, the Blue Jays continue surging

Cole (14-7), who is tied for the major league strikeout lead, was pulled in the fourth inning with left hamstring tightness

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has 49½ sacks over the first four seasons of his career.

Steelers hope to have holdout linebacker T.J. Watt for Sunday’s opener

The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract and negotiations on a possible extension are ongoing.

Sports Log
Gonzaga coach Mark Few was cited for driving under the influence on Monday night.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few cited for DUI in Idaho

Few was stopped by Coeur d’Alene police around 8 p.m. Monday after he was “called in as driving erratic and speeding,” according to a police report.

US Open
Leylah Fernandez added a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) victory against No. 5 Elina Svitolina on Tuesday to earlier wins over past US Open champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber.

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez reaches US Open semifinals

A day after turning 19, Fernandez became the youngest player to get that far in the women’s bracket at Flushing Meadows since Maria Sharapova in 2005.