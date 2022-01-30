At a glance
Baseball
High schools
College hockey
College basketball
Premier League
Snowsports
Viewers' guide
Latest news in Sports
US men’s soccer team falls to Canada in World Cup qualifier
The US has been outscored, 4-2, in the first half, going scoreless in eight of 10 qualifiers. 1 hour ago
Golf roundup
Lydia Ko takes one-shot victory over Danielle Kang at Gainbridge
It was the 17th victory of her LPGA Tour career. 1 hour ago
Tennis
Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title in five-set thriller
Nadal beat Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer to No. 21 in dramatic fashion, topping Daniil Medvedev after a decade of heartbreak Down Under.
Golf roundup
Luke List claims first PGA Tour win on first playoff hole at Farmers Insurance Open
wILL Zalatoris and List finished regulation at 15-under 273, setting up the fourth playoff in the last 11 years at the Farmers.
Sports Log
US men’s forward Timothy Weah unable to travel to Canada for World Cup soccer qualifier
Weah meets the vaccination standards in France, where he plays professionally, but is unable to enter Canada, said US men's coach Gregg Berhalter.
NFC Championship game: Sunday, 6:30 p.m., Fox
49ers-Rams rivalry spices up NFC Championship game matchup
The 49ers have won the past six meetings, including a sweep in the regular season.
Tennis
Second-set comeback propels top-ranked Ash Barty to Australian Open women’s title
Barty defeated Danielle Collins on Saturday and ended a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament.
SPORTS LOG
Danielle Kang takes share of Gainbridge LPGA lead to keep momentum going
A winner in the season opener in Orlando last week, Danielle Kang birdied her final two holes Friday for a 4-under 68 to catch good friend Lydia Ko (70) in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rico.