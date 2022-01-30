fb-pixel Skip to main content

At a glance

Latest news in Sports

Canada's goalie Milan Borjan celebrates the team's victory over the United States after a World Cup soccer qualifier in Hamilton, Ontario, Sunday.

US men’s soccer team falls to Canada in World Cup qualifier

The US has been outscored, 4-2, in the first half, going scoreless in eight of 10 qualifiers. 1 hour ago

Golf roundup
Lydia Ko hits the ball out of a greenside bunker on the 18th hole on her way to winning the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament Sunday in Boca Raton, Fla.

Lydia Ko takes one-shot victory over Danielle Kang at Gainbridge

It was the 17th victory of her LPGA Tour career. 1 hour ago

Tennis
Rafael Nadal after winning the men's singles title at the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title in five-set thriller

Nadal beat Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer to No. 21 in dramatic fashion, topping Daniil Medvedev after a decade of heartbreak Down Under.

Golf roundup
In his 206th Tour event, Luke List won the trophy in a playoff at The Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California.

Luke List claims first PGA Tour win on first playoff hole at Farmers Insurance Open

wILL Zalatoris and List finished regulation at 15-under 273, setting up the fourth playoff in the last 11 years at the Farmers.

Sports Log
United States forward Tim Weah.

US men’s forward Timothy Weah unable to travel to Canada for World Cup soccer qualifier

Weah meets the vaccination standards in France, where he plays professionally, but is unable to enter Canada, said US men's coach Gregg Berhalter.

NFC Championship game: Sunday, 6:30 p.m., Fox
Tight end George Kittle called the season finale between the 49ers and Rams a “body-bag game.”

49ers-Rams rivalry spices up NFC Championship game matchup

The 49ers have won the past six meetings, including a sweep in the regular season.

Tennis
Ash Barty won the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup by defeating Danielle Collins in the final of the Australian Open.

Second-set comeback propels top-ranked Ash Barty to Australian Open women’s title

Barty defeated Danielle Collins on Saturday and ended a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament.

SPORTS LOG
Danielle Kang has taken up residence at the top of the leaderboard during the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rico and is giving no indication of leaving.

Danielle Kang takes share of Gainbridge LPGA lead to keep momentum going

A winner in the season opener in Orlando last week, Danielle Kang birdied her final two holes Friday for a 4-under 68 to catch good friend Lydia Ko (70) in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rico.