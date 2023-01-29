At a glance
High schools
College hockey
College basketball
College football
Premier League
Snowsports
World Cup
Viewers' guide
Latest news in Sports
Scoreboard: The Bengals take on the Chiefs during the AFC Championship game
The Bengals are playing the Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. Follow the play-by-play. 54 minutes ago
Czech pair wins Australian Open doubles for 7th major title
Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam tournament winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women’s doubles title on Sunday.
Virginia 76, Boston College 57
No. 7 Virginia blasts Boston College to stretch winning streak to six
Acrobatic dunks throughout the game and precision three-point shooing in the closing stages produced an offensive gem for the seventh-ranked Cavaliers. Its stifling pack-line defense did the rest to rout the Eagles.
NFL
Bills’ Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for first time, offering gratitude and vowing to make impact in video message
Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak after the Bills' season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts.
Golf roundup
Max Homa rallied from five shots back to win Farmers Open at Torrey Pines
Southern California native Homa earned his sixth PGA Tour win and fourth in his home state.
US Figure Skating Championships
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier capture pairs gold at US skating nationals
Knierim and Frazier performed a breathtaking routine for a 146.01 to win by more than 30 points. Madison Chock and Evan Bates earned near-perfect scores in successfully defending their ice dancing title.
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin wins slalom, moves within one win of World Cup record
The American showed no signs of pressure, a day before another slalom in which she could match the best mark set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1980s.
dan shaughnessy
Brock Purdy is taking a page from the Tom Brady story, and other thoughts
A young QB selected low in the draft takes over for an injured starter in midseason and takes his team on a long winning streak deep into the playoffs. Sound familiar?