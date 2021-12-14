At a glance
Baseball
College hockey
College basketball
High schools
Premier League
Snowsports
Viewers' guide
Latest news in Sports
NFL: Rams 30, Cardinals 23
Matthew Stafford, Rams beat Cardinals through air to pull within a game in NFC West
The Rams won their second straight and look rejuvenated following a three-game losing streak in November.
Men's college basketball: Albany 61, BC 57
Boston College upset in men’s college basketball as Albany gets first road win
Jamel Horton’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left gave Albany the cushion it needed.
NBA
Stephen Curry now one short of 3-point record but leads Warriors past Pacers
Curry made five 3-pointers and scored 26 points to help the Warriors rally past the Pacers.
Diving
Kristen Hayden becomes first Black woman to win a national diving title
She paired with Quinn Henninger for a victory in mixed synchronized 3-meter at the USA Diving winter national championships.
NFL
NFL is requiring COVID-19 booster shots by Dec. 27
The league’s requirement extends to all Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals who have previously received the vaccine.
USA Gymnastics, USOPC reach $380m settlement with victims
The legal wrangling between USA Gymnastics and the hundreds of victims of sexual abuse by former national team doctor Larry Nassar, among others, is over after a $380 million settlement was reached.
NFL notebook
Ravens planning on injured Lamar Jackson playing Sunday against the Packers
The quarterback missed most of Sunday’s loss at Cleveland after spraining his ankle.
Nassar abuse survivors reach a $380 million settlement
Hundreds of female gymnasts who were sexually abused by Larry Nassar, a former team doctor of the national gymnastics team, have agreed to a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee.