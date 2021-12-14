fb-pixel Skip to main content

Latest news in Sports

NFL: Rams 30, Cardinals 23
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp had 13 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Matthew Stafford, Rams beat Cardinals through air to pull within a game in NFC West

The Rams won their second straight and look rejuvenated following a three-game losing streak in November.

Men's college basketball: Albany 61, BC 57

Boston College upset in men’s college basketball as Albany gets first road win

Jamel Horton’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left gave Albany the cushion it needed.

NBA
Stephen Curry made 5 of his 15 3-point attempts and is one shy of tying Ray Allen's record.

Stephen Curry now one short of 3-point record but leads Warriors past Pacers

Curry made five 3-pointers and scored 26 points to help the Warriors rally past the Pacers.

Diving

Kristen Hayden becomes first Black woman to win a national diving title

She paired with Quinn Henninger for a victory in mixed synchronized 3-meter at the USA Diving winter national championships.

NFL
“It is about being diligent,'' Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "Diligence comes from the constant reminders and the discipline that it takes to stick with it.”

NFL is requiring COVID-19 booster shots by Dec. 27

The league’s requirement extends to all Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals who have previously received the vaccine.

A federal bankruptcy court in Indianapolis on Monday confirmed a $380 million settlement between USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the hundreds of victims, ending one aspect of the fallout of the largest sexual abuse scandal in the history of the US Olympic movement.

USA Gymnastics, USOPC reach $380m settlement with victims

The legal wrangling between USA Gymnastics and the hundreds of victims of sexual abuse by former national team doctor Larry Nassar, among others, is over after a $380 million settlement was reached.

NFL notebook
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson does not have a high ankle sprain, coach John Harbaugh said.

Ravens planning on injured Lamar Jackson playing Sunday against the Packers

The quarterback missed most of Sunday’s loss at Cleveland after spraining his ankle.

United States gymnasts from left, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols, arrive to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Washington.

Nassar abuse survivors reach a $380 million settlement

Hundreds of female gymnasts who were sexually abused by Larry Nassar, a former team doctor of the national gymnastics team, have agreed to a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee.