Latest news in Sports

Chad Finn | Sports media

NHL Network’s documentary on that must-see 1970 Bruins team is must-see, as well

"The 1970 Bruins: Big, Bad & Bobby" is a fitting tribute on the golden anniversary of the Stanley Cup champions. 2 hours ago

Here are the coronavirus protocols in place for UFC 249 this weekend

The UFC is returning to action this weekend in Florida after an involuntary eight-week pause.

Tom Brady’s move to Tampa Bay posed late challenges for networks

Tom Brady’s move to Tampa Bay caused networks to drastically rework their last-minute requests with the NFL scheduling office to make sure the Buccaneers got as many high-profile dates as possible.

IndyCar set to resume June 6

The race at Texas Motor Speedway was the next one on the schedule that hadn’t been postponed or canceled.

Sports Log

NCAA says Kansas violations were egregious

The Jayhawks men’s basketball team found to have committed five Level I violations.

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Friday

No live games on the schedule? We have you covered.

Horse Racing

Horse racing in Massachusetts remains on hold

The coronavirus pandemic has left the Massachusetts horse racing schedule in an uncertain state.

Paul Rabil and Premier Lacrosse are trying to lead the way for sports leagues to return safely. Will it work?

Former Boston Cannons star and PLL co-founder unveils plan to stage a two-week quarantined tournament in late July.