Latest news in Sports

New Titans positive test raises total to 23 cases

The Titans' facility remains closed Thursday and the team remains prohibited from any in-person activities, putting Sunday's game with Buffalo (4-0) at risk of at least being postponed. 36 minutes ago

UConn won’t play basketball and hockey games in Hartford

The school and the operators of the XL Center agreed that it would not make financial sense to utilize the 16,000-seat arena during the coronavirus pandemic.

Toronto’s defense too much for Revolution

New England had opportunities but couldn't convert.

Randy Arozarena stays hot, Rays push Yankees to brink in AL Division Series

He homered for the third consecutive game as Tampa Bay rocked Masahiro Tanaka in Game 3 and moved one win from its first AL Championship Series berth in 12 years.

Gary Washburn | On basketball

A pregame text from LeBron James, a defensive adjustment, and timely shooting put Lakers on brink of NBA title

The Lakers' 102-96 win in Game 4 wasn’t picturesque, but it was the most impressive win of the postseason.

ALDS: Rays 7, Yankees 5

Rays escape with Game 2 victory; tie ALDS with Yankees

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, as he has homered in all four of the team’s postseason games this year.

Canadian Alexis Lafreniere selected by Rangers with No. 1 pick in NHL Draft

The 6-foot-1-inch left wing becomes the first Canadian to go No. 1 since Connor McDavid was chosen by Edmonton in 2015.

WNBA Finals

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm sweep up second WNBA championship in three seasons

Stewart, a 26-year-old UConn product, earned Finals MVP honors for the second time.