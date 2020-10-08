The Titans' facility remains closed Thursday and the team remains prohibited from any in-person activities, putting Sunday's game with Buffalo (4-0) at risk of at least being postponed. 36 minutes ago
The school and the operators of the XL Center agreed that it would not make financial sense to utilize the 16,000-seat arena during the coronavirus pandemic.
He homered for the third consecutive game as Tampa Bay rocked Masahiro Tanaka in Game 3 and moved one win from its first AL Championship Series berth in 12 years.
The Lakers' 102-96 win in Game 4 wasn’t picturesque, but it was the most impressive win of the postseason.
Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, as he has homered in all four of the team’s postseason games this year.
The 6-foot-1-inch left wing becomes the first Canadian to go No. 1 since Connor McDavid was chosen by Edmonton in 2015.
Stewart, a 26-year-old UConn product, earned Finals MVP honors for the second time.