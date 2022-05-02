fb-pixel Skip to main content

At a glance

Latest news in Sports

NBA player Kevin Love spoke via video during a forum on sports and mental health at Fenway Park Monday.

A Red Sox joint philanthropic effort targets mental health of athletes and fans

The collaborative effort between the team and the Ruderman Family Foundation believes open conversations about the issue are a crucial step. 40 minutes ago

Bruins center Trent Frederic.

Live updates: Bruins take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of their playoff series

The Bruins are in Charlotte, where they are playing the Hurricanes in their first-round Eastern Conference series. 55 minutes ago

NBA Roundup
What are the Jazz to do with Rudy Gobert (left) and Donovan Mitchell?

Jazz’s offseason question: Trade Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell or both?

Eight teams were eliminated from the NBA playoffs over the last week, and most departed with their heads held high, while the Jazz settled into an uncomfortable offseason. 2 hours ago

NFL notebook
DeAndre Hopkins has been one of the league's most productive receivers during his nine-year career.

Cardinals star WR DeAndre Hopkins suspended six games for violating PED policy

It's a stunning blow for the Cardinals, who had an 11-6 record last season but faded when Hopkins got injured. 2 hours ago

Sports Log
Andy Murray beat former US Open winner Dominic Thiem in his return to clay at the Madrid Open.

In return to clay, Andy Murray beats Dominic Thiem in Madrid

The former world No. 1 was victorious in his surprise return to his least-successful surface, on which he hasn't played since the 2020 French Open. 2 hours ago

NASCAR
Chase Elliott (center) celebrates in Victory Lane after winning his first NASCAR Cup Series race of the season Monday at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Del.

Chase Elliott wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover to snap 26-race winless streak

Elliott won a rain-delayed race Monday at Dover Motor Speedway and earned his first victory of the season, making Hendrick Motorsports drivers 4 for 4 in the win column this season. 2 hours ago

kentucky derby
Zandon gets in some work during training Monday morning.

Zandon is 3-1 favorite for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Zandon, trained by Chad Brown, will start from the No. 10 post among 20 horses for the $3 million marquee event for 3-year-olds. 2 hours ago

NASCAR
Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, looks on from under an umbrella during a rain delay in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday. The race was postponed until Monday.

Rain postpones NASCAR Cup race at Dover to Monday

NASCAR faced a tight window to reach the halfway mark needed for an official race, and opted to fire the engines again at noon Monday. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will start 1-2.