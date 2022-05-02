At a glance
High schools
College hockey
College basketball
Premier League
Snowsports
Viewers' guide
Latest news in Sports
A Red Sox joint philanthropic effort targets mental health of athletes and fans
The collaborative effort between the team and the Ruderman Family Foundation believes open conversations about the issue are a crucial step. 40 minutes ago
Live updates: Bruins take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of their playoff series
The Bruins are in Charlotte, where they are playing the Hurricanes in their first-round Eastern Conference series. 55 minutes ago
NBA Roundup
Jazz’s offseason question: Trade Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell or both?
Eight teams were eliminated from the NBA playoffs over the last week, and most departed with their heads held high, while the Jazz settled into an uncomfortable offseason. 2 hours ago
NFL notebook
Cardinals star WR DeAndre Hopkins suspended six games for violating PED policy
It's a stunning blow for the Cardinals, who had an 11-6 record last season but faded when Hopkins got injured. 2 hours ago
Sports Log
In return to clay, Andy Murray beats Dominic Thiem in Madrid
The former world No. 1 was victorious in his surprise return to his least-successful surface, on which he hasn't played since the 2020 French Open. 2 hours ago
NASCAR
Chase Elliott wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover to snap 26-race winless streak
Elliott won a rain-delayed race Monday at Dover Motor Speedway and earned his first victory of the season, making Hendrick Motorsports drivers 4 for 4 in the win column this season. 2 hours ago
kentucky derby
Zandon is 3-1 favorite for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs
Zandon, trained by Chad Brown, will start from the No. 10 post among 20 horses for the $3 million marquee event for 3-year-olds. 2 hours ago
NASCAR
Rain postpones NASCAR Cup race at Dover to Monday
NASCAR faced a tight window to reach the halfway mark needed for an official race, and opted to fire the engines again at noon Monday. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will start 1-2.