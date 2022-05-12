fb-pixel Skip to main content

At a glance

Latest news in Sports

NFL
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers play at Dallas Sunday, Sept. 11.

Rams to host Bills to open NFL season on Sept. 8; Brady and Bucs vs. Cowboys in prime time on opening Sunday

The opening Monday night game is Russell Wilson bringing his Broncos to Seattle. 40 minutes ago

Horse racing
Jockey Sonny Leon rode Rich Strike to victory at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike not running in Preakness

Owner Rich Dawson said it was best for the colt to get extra rest and not run back in two weeks at Pimlico.

The NBA's Larry O’Brien Trophy (center) has a new look, and other trophies are being renamed or getting new looks as well. They include the conference championship trophies (far left and right), the new conference finals MVP trophies (second from left and right), and the Bill Russell Trophy (third from right).

Bob Cousy, Larry Bird to have NBA trophies named in their honor

The NBA also announced that its championship trophy, the Larry O’Brien Trophy, has a new look.

Game 5: Grizzlies 134, Warriors 95
Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Grizzlies kept the series alive in dominant fashion on Wednesday.

Grizzlies rout Warriors to avoid elimination, force Game 6

Memphis led by more than 50 points at stages in a blowout win at home.

NBA notebook
Center Nikola Jokic is now a member of a rare club — the 13th player to win back-to-back NBA MVP awards.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic wins second straight MVP award

He averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists in the regular season.

Sports Log
Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is suing the team after he was released following allegations that he was kicked by coach Urban Meyer.

Ex-kicker Josh Lambo sues Jaguars, cites Urban Meyer for hostile workplace

Lambo is seeking more than $3.5 million in lost salary and damages for emotional distress caused by Jacksonville's former coach.

Angels 12, Rays 0
Reid Detmers (center) celebrated his no-hitter, the second in the majors this season.

Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter against Rays

He benefited from a borderline error call in the seventh inning as Los Angeles won, 12-0.

Game 5: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3
Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:06 left in the third period.

Maple Leafs push defending Cup champion Lightning to brink of elimination

Toronto is a victory away from advancing in the postseason for the first time since 2004.