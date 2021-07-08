fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tokyo Olympics

The Globe's coverage team in Tokyo — John Powers, Tara Sullivan, and Gary Washburn — will join sports editor Matt Pepin for a conversation.
Top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas knows the magnitude of playing for Team USA in the Olympics

"When you have a whole country backing you," he said, "It’s something different.”

A support team watch a test event for the Paralympic Games at National Stadium in Tokyo, which will host the opening ceremonies.
Spectators banned from Tokyo Olympics as Japan enters COVID state of emergency
Japan had previously planned to only allow local spectators, but now it will be a made-for-TV event.

Sha'Carri Richardson, already unable to compete in the 100-meters at the Olympics because of a 30-day suspension for marijuana use, found out Tuesday she also will not be on the US 4x100 relay team in Tokyo, as well.
Banned 100-meter runner Sha’Carri Richardson also held off US 4x100 relay for Tokyo Olympics
Suspended star Sha’Carri Richardson will not be part of the United States’ 4x100 team at the Tokyo Olympics, according to the roster USA Track and Field unveiled Tuesday evening, extinguishing the 21-year-old sprinter’s last chance to participate in this summer’s Games.

Artist turned coach, Newton’s Marc Gargaro hopes to restore USA Boxing to Olympic championship form

The 42-year-old assistant looks to shape the nine American fighters - four women and five men - into medal contenders at the Tokyo Games.
John Powers | On Olympics

More than 50 years later, a much different Olympic Games are set to return to Tokyo

The number of countries, athletes, and events has more than doubled and the official cost has grown more than 50-fold since 1964.
John Powers | Olympic notes

Even with uncertainty surrounding Sha’Carri Richardson, US track and field athletes poised to set the gold standard in Tokyo

Based on this year’s top global marks, the Americans would win 14 individual events (seven men’s, seven women’s) and collect 40 medals.
Red Sox’ Jarren Duran’s star on the rise, accentuated by omission from US Olympic baseball team

Triston Casas and Jack Lopez were selected, but the Sox retained the right to call up Jarren Duran, and Team USA preferred not taking that risk.
Tara Sullivan

Sha’Carri Richardson isn’t a cheater. She’s human. And she got caught up in a system that might need to change

It’s probably time for organizations like the World Anti-Doping Agency to recognize the good that marijuana can do for the mental health of some athletes.
Suspended Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson says she used marijuana while coping with mother’s death

Richardson, who accepted a 30-day suspension after failing a drug test at the US Olympic Track Trials, said: “I know what I did.”
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, a sensation at the US Olympic trials, tests positive for marijuana

The American sprinter was set for a star turn at the Tokyo Olympics.
Surfing’s Olympic debut is finally here, a century in the making. Here are five things to know

Duke Kahanamoku — the godfather of modern surfing — began his push for the IOC to recognize the sport way back in 1912. The moment is finally here.
US Olympic tennis team: 17-year-old Coco Gauff on board; Williams sisters are not

Serena Williams, who is ranked No. 8, ruled herself out over the weekend.

