The season’s first burst of cold air has had Bostonians reluctantly reaching for their jackets. Farther to the north, the temperature drop has been welcomed more enthusiastically.
An array of New England ski areas have either opened already, or are planning to do so this weekend. A combination of natural snowfall and artificial snowmaking have ensured that skiers and snowboarders will quickly have options to choose from.
The list of openings includes mountains in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont.
We are open! #welovesnow pic.twitter.com/lzuWHOjdUY— Mount Snow (@mountsnow) November 13, 2019
Both Killington (in Vermont) and Sunday River (in Maine) have already begun the season, and are in the process of expanding the number of open trails.
Here’s a list of some of the notable ski areas opening this week:
Bretton Woods, New Hampshire: Nov. 13
Jiminy Peak, Massachusetts: Nov. 16
Loon Mountain, New Hampshire: Nov. 15
Mount Snow, Vermont: Nov. 13
Sugarloaf, Maine: Nov. 15
Wachusett, Massachusetts: Nov. 15
Wildcat, New Hampshire: Nov. 15
Additionally, several other mountains are planning to open later in November:
Cannon Mountain, New Hampshire: Nov. 23
Okemo, Vermont: Nov. 22
Stowe, Vermont: Nov. 22
Sugarbush, Vermont: Nov. 23
Waterville Valley, New Hampshire: Nov. 23
