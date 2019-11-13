The season’s first burst of cold air has had Bostonians reluctantly reaching for their jackets. Farther to the north, the temperature drop has been welcomed more enthusiastically.

An array of New England ski areas have either opened already, or are planning to do so this weekend. A combination of natural snowfall and artificial snowmaking have ensured that skiers and snowboarders will quickly have options to choose from.

The list of openings includes mountains in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont.