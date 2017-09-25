Tom Brady calls President Trump’s comments ‘divisive’

Tom Brady did not weigh in on President Donald Trump’s comments about the NFL after Sunday’s win against the Texans. One day later though, he decided to answer questions about the president’s remarks directly

“Yeah, I mean I certainly disagree with what he said. I thought it was just divisive,” Brady said on WEEI. “Like I said, I just want to support my teammates. I am never one that says, ‘Oh, that’s wrong’, or ‘that’s right’, but I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me. That’s how I try to live every day. I have been blessed to be in a locker room with guys all over the United States over the course of my career. Some of my great friends are from Florida, Virginia, New York, Montana, Colorado, Texas.

“The one thing about football is it brings so many guys together — guys you would never have the opportunity to be around. Whether it was in college, and all the way into the pros. We’re all different, we’re all unique, and that’s what makes us all special.”

Brady was asked if the president’s comments actually worked in the team’s favor and made them closer.

“I’m not sure. It remains to be seen. Hopefully it brings everyone together,” said Brady. “I think that is what unity and love — like I said after the game, those are the things that concern me. When you’re in a locker room full of 53 players, you’re working to a common goal. You support the guys that you play with and you support your coaches, your coaches support you. You just do the best you can do. You’re navigating your way through life. These things aren’t easy. Everyone deals with different challenges in their life and you respect everyone’s opinions and views. You don’t have to agree with everything. It’s hard to agree with your own wife on everything from day-to-day. I have so much respect for my teammates and what we’re trying to accomplish. Hopefully we can keep marching toward this end of the season, keep making improvements, get better and win more football games.”

Patriots kneel while Tom Brady and others lock arms

Brady discussed again why he chose to stand for the national anthem, one hand over his heart, and the other arm linked as part of a chain with Phillip Dorsett. He also spoke to his Instagram post from before the game — a picture of him and running back James white, with the caption “Strength. Passion. Love. Brotherhood. Team. Unity. Commitment. Dedication. Determination. Respect. Loyalty. Work. #nflplayer”.

“Yeah, I have a lot of respect for the players around the league and for obviously my teammates,” he said. “I said after the game I just love my teammates and it takes a lot to play in the NFL. The guys that have played in the past really paved the way for us and what I thought in that post is that is what makes this game great — players, coaches that come together for one goal, to try and go out there and do the best we can do every week. It certainly is not an easy game. It’s intense. You sacrifice a lot. We’re all making a choice to do that. There’s no — we love doing that and I love being out there being out there playing with my teammates playing. It’s a great blessing in my life. That’s kind of how I felt.”